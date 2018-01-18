Here's Your Guide to January Third Friday in Phoenix

If you're looking for fresh art shows, Roosevelt Row is the place to be during Third Friday. You'll find several new exhibitions there, in venues that include a hair salon, art boutique, and shipping container.

But those aren't your only options, because several shows that opened on January's First Friday (including one involving art censorship) will also be on view on January 19, making it a great night to get out and see a wide assortment of art.

"Friends4 Life"

See 20 mixed-media paintings by Bob Allen, who explores themes of "influence, friendship, and memory," according to exhibition materials. The show focuses on four relationships and how they've evolved over time. See Allen's work at Eye Lounge between 6 and 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Find more information on the Eye Lounge website.