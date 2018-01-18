Here's Your Guide to January Third Friday in Phoenix

If you're looking for fresh art shows, Roosevelt Row is the place to be during Third Friday. You'll find several new exhibitions there, in venues that include a hair salon, art boutique, and shipping container.
But those aren't your only options, because several shows that opened on January's First Friday (including one involving art censorship) will also be on view on January 19, making it a great night to get out and see a wide assortment of art.
"Friends4 Life"
See 20 mixed-media paintings by Bob Allen, who explores themes of "influence, friendship, and memory," according to exhibition materials. The show focuses on four relationships and how they've evolved over time. See Allen's work at Eye Lounge between 6 and 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Find more information on the Eye Lounge website.
"From the Hearts of Stars"
See new, experimental pieces by Constance McBride, whose work was recently exhibited at Phoenix Art Museum. McBride creates figurative ceramic works "that punctuate the complexity of being human," according to her online bio. Third Friday hours for her solo exhibition inside a Roosevelt Row shipping container gallery are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the artist's website.
"It's Only Natural"
For this joint exhibition at Modified Arts, artists and married couple Ann Morton and Bill Timmerman are showing work related to their summer 2017 travels. Timmerman is a fine art photographer, and Morton uses diverse materials including fabric to make works that often address social injustice. See the show between 6 and 9 p.m. on Third Friday. Learn more on the exhibit event page.
"Grand Prix"
Linger over works by Zach Bootz at Palabra, where you can explore the ways he's influenced by disparate elements in his own environment and far way places. In his artist statement, Bootz describes his own work as "a collage of ideas inspired from instruction manuals, classical Greek architecture and basketball." See how it all comes together from 7 to 10 p.m. on Third Friday. Get details on the venue's Facebook page.
"Trice & Tranquility"
The Hive Gallery presents the first show of its eighth year, a solo exhibition of works by photographer Adella Helton, who seeks to counter the accelerated pace of contemporary life with images that capture the beauty of fleeting moments. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.
Ryan Carey
Stop by MADE Art Boutique between 7 and 10 p.m. on Third Friday to see Ryan Carey demonstrate his painting technique, which includes using air he exhales to move paint across surfaces. A selection of Carey's work will be on view at the Mantle on MADE, which is a small exhibition space inside the art boutique. Learn more on the MADE Facebook page.
"This is Life in Color"
The Larry Wilson Gallery at Phoenix Center for the Arts is showing works by Antoinette Cauley, Jackie Andre Muhammad, and Yogi Bair, as part of a group exhibition curated by Cauley and Rashaad Thomas. Third Friday hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.
John David Yanke
Explore wall-mounted and floor-based mixed-media works, created by John David Yanke with primarily old coil springs and spray paint. Yanke shapes mattress coils into sculptures inspired by familiar icons such as the American flag. They'll be on view during Third Friday from 6 to 11 p.m., at the Abe Zucca Gallery located on historic Grand Avenue. Learn more on the artist's website.
