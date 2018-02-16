Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington Are Bringing On Cinema to Phoenix

Calling all GreggHeads and TimHeads. Prepare to rate this news with five bags of popcorn: On Cinema at the Cinema is coming to Crescent Ballroom this summer.

Bizarro comedy icons Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington will bring their Siskel & Ebert spoof to downtown Phoenix on Saturday, June 9.

The pair are keeping tight-lipped about what fans can expect from this live version of their podcast/web series. But according to Adult Swim press materials, it's billed as a “multimedia stage show” that provides a “mega-dose of the movie expertise and colorful disagreements that you’ve to expect from hosts Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington.”