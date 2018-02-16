 


On Cinema at the Cinema's Gregg Turkington (left) and Tim Heidecker (right).
Courtesy of Adult Swim

Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington Are Bringing On Cinema to Phoenix

Ashley Naftule | February 16, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Calling all GreggHeads and TimHeads. Prepare to rate this news with five bags of popcorn: On Cinema at the Cinema is coming to Crescent Ballroom this summer.

Bizarro comedy icons Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington will bring their Siskel & Ebert spoof to downtown Phoenix on Saturday, June 9.

The pair are keeping tight-lipped about what fans can expect from this live version of their podcast/web series. But according to Adult Swim press materials, it's billed as a “multimedia stage show” that provides a “mega-dose of the movie expertise and colorful disagreements that you’ve to expect from hosts Tim Heidecker and Gregg Turkington.”

Tickets for On Cinema Live! will range from $30 to $33 and be available at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 16, via Ticketfly.

Those who haven’t experienced the oddball joys of On Cinema at the Cinema shouldn't expect to glean any profound insights about cinema from this movie review show. One of the running gags of the show is that both comedians are terrible film critics, with Heidecker doing everything he can to not talk about movies, while Turkington consistently displays a depth of movie knowledge as deep as a 32-ounce Polar Pop.

It’s a strange and at times brutally dead-on mockery of podcasters, cultural commenters, and every out-of-their-depth pundit dishing out hot takes on social media.

It’s also a show that inspired another show. Thanks to a series of recurring gags and references, On Cinema ended up birthing the Decker Universe. Heidecker and Turkington get to live out their B-movie action fantasies on Adult Swim’s Decker, a TV show that can best be described as 24 on a $500 budget. Characters and actors from On Cinema crossover to Decker and pop back up on the podcast and web series, turning the whole thing into one giant meta head trip.

Fans of the Decker-verse have something else to look forward to with this live show: On Cinema Live promises to bring "special guests" from the show to the Valley. So this might be your lucky day, Joe Estevez fans.

