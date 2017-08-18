Uhh Yeah Dude Is Coming to Downtown Phoenix

Jonathan Larroquette and Seth Romatelli are coming to Crescent Ballroom. Heather Culp

Who needs the news when you can listen to Uhh Yeah Dude?

A comedy podcast started by two buddies, Seth Romatelli and Jonathan Larroquette, Uhh Yeah Dude is a freewheelin' bull session on what's going on in America. Shoot-the-shit podcasts are a dime a dozen, but Romatelli and Larroquette have a unique, compelling chemistry. Listening to them leapfrog from Game of Thrones to politics to Elon Musk's jeans to whatever personal problems are affecting them this week is like eavesdropping on a private heart-to-heart between two besties.