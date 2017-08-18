menu


Uhh Yeah Dude Is Coming to Downtown Phoenix

Friday, August 18, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Ashley Naftule
Jonathan Larroquette and Seth Romatelli are coming to Crescent Ballroom.
Jonathan Larroquette and Seth Romatelli are coming to Crescent Ballroom.
Heather Culp
Who needs the news when you can listen to Uhh Yeah Dude?

A comedy podcast started by two buddies, Seth Romatelli and Jonathan Larroquette, Uhh Yeah Dude is a freewheelin' bull session on what's going on in America. Shoot-the-shit podcasts are a dime a dozen, but Romatelli and Larroquette have a unique, compelling chemistry. Listening to them leapfrog from Game of Thrones to politics to Elon Musk's jeans to whatever personal problems are affecting them this week is like eavesdropping on a private heart-to-heart between two besties.

And while Uhh Yeah Dude can be thoughtful, topical, and occasionally profound, Romatelli and Larroquette never fail to bring the laughs. They've kept their podcast fresh and lively over the course of 594 episodes, an even more impressive feat when you consider the duo's refusal to bring on guests (aside from close relatives like Romatelli's mom).

That “no guests” philosophy carries over to their live shows. So don't expect to see anyone but Romatelli and Larroquette when they bring Uhh Yeah Dude to the Crescent Ballroom stage on Saturday, October 14.

Tickets to see the dynamic dude duo do their thing go on sale on Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. through Crescent Ballroom's website.

Ashley Naftule
Crescent Ballroom
308 N. 2nd Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85003

602-716-2222

www.crescentphx.com

