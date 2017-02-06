Valentine's Day Weekend 2017: Here Are 10 Things to Do in Metro Phoenix

XO, Phoenix. Everett Collection/Shutterstock

Ready or not, Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Whether you're single or attached, go ahead and tell Tuesday, February 14, to hang it up. Why? Because we’re celebrating the weekend before V-Day with these 10 cultural events and activities in metro Phoenix.

EXPAND Matilda The Musical is at ASU Gammage from February 7 to 12. Courtesy of ASU Gammage

Matilda The Musical

Everyone’s favorite little telekinetic bookworm, Matilda, has found a new platform for Valentine’s weekend in the Valley. ASU Gammage is hosting Matilda The Musical from February 7 to 12, and all Roald Dahl fans are welcome to see who’s taking on one of Mara Wilson’s most iconic roles. Showtimes vary throughout the weekend, and tickets range from $72 to $177. Visit the ASU Gammage website for more information.

EXPAND Ballet Arizona’s Romeo & Juliet may be a go-to happening for Valentine's Day weekend. Alexander Izilieav

Romeo & Juliet

This one is a little on the nose, but it goes along with the theme. Ballet Arizona is putting on six performances of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet over Valentine’s Day weekend, February 9 to 12. Choreographed by Ballet Arizona artistic director Ib Andersen, the show will soundtracked by the Phoenix Symphony and held in Symphony Hall. There will also be pre- and post-performance talks from the artistic staff covering the show’s choreography, design, and story. Tickets begin at $25. Call 602-381-1096 or visit the Ballet Arizona website for showtimes and tickets.

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is hosting an opening reception on Friday, February 10. Courtesy of Mesa Arts Center

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum Opening Reception

Part of the Mesa Arts Center, the Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum is a collection of five galleries displaying curated and juried exhibitions and works of contemporary artists. From 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, February 10, the museum is holding an opening reception that is free and open to the public. The night promises fresh exhibitions, attending artists, live music, and a cash bar. For details, call 480-644-6560 or visit the MCA Museum website.

EXPAND Craig Robinson will perform five stand-up sets from February 10 to 12 at Stand Up Live. Courtesy of 3 Arts Entertainment

Craig Robinson

Whether you call him Darryl Philbin or Ray Heyworth or the “I Seen’t It” guy, Craig Robinson will be performing stand-up at five shows from February 10 through 12 at Stand Up Live. Tickets are $30 for general admission, and there’s a two-drink minimum for this 21-and-over event. Visit the Stand Up Live website for more information, or call 480-719-6100.

EXPAND Me, My Quantified Self, and I from Arizona State University professor Jessica Rajko is happening V-Day weekend. Courtesy of Unexpected Art Gallery

Me, My Quantified Self, and I

At 7:30 p.m. nightly from Friday, February 10, to Sunday, February 12, Unexpected Gallery is hosting Me, My Quantified Self, and I – a new dance production from Arizona State University professor Jessica Rajko. The show’s objective is to “reimagine our digital world as the messy, cluttered, complicated ecosystem it is.” An interactive pre-show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Visit the Jessica Rajko website for more information.

Read on for more V-Day to-dos.

