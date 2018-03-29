Vera Saucy Is the Queen Behind Phoenix's Most Alt Drag Show

When Vera Saucy first performed, it was a chance to confront her stage fright. For the creator behind the character — who'd like to keep his real name private — Saucy is a full immersion into the exhibitive, extroverted world of drag.

"I started doing drag about three years ago," Saucy says. "I suffer from really bad anxiety, and so I started doing drag to force myself to be the center of attention and interact with people."

From there, Saucy says, it spiraled out of control. Saucy describes herself as a "magical, terrifying creature." These days, you can find her, along with many other beautifully horrific queens, at her monthly party, What the Queer?!

" My drag movement that I'm trying to do is like the counterculture of the drag that's happening in Arizona," Saucy says. "Things can get really monotone in the drag community, so I was just wanting to do something different and push some buttons."

The unedited, unrestrained shows are definitely different from your typical drag fare. And they certainly have the capacity to push buttons.

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 31, the Alwun House will host the next party. The theme is Heavy Petting, and guests are encouraged to wear farm animal looks.

Bear-ish Los Angeles-based performer Pinche Queen will join Saucy and the local cast, including Rubye Moore, Benaddiction, Astrud Aurelia, Utada Nova, and Rosetta Stoned.

Saucy has been hosting What the Queer?! in some capacity for two years. At first, it was known as We Three Queens. About a year ago, Saucy changed the name to make to make the event more inclusive of all queer art genres. The cast has grown since then, and each month she tries to out-do the last show.

For Saucy, there's never a thing as too far, but the more squeamish might disagree. This month, performers will partake in live fetish and piercing demonstrations and mukbang performances. There's also an open-stage contest where performers will compete for a spot at next month's show.

"You never know what to expect," Saucy says. "Even if you go ... with expectations, you will be blown out of the water. That's the magic of it. Even I, as the creative director, don't know what's going to happen."

What the Queer?! takes place at the Alwun House, 1204 East Roosevelt Street, on Saturday, March 31. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8. An after-party will follows at a yet-unannounced location. Tickets for the show are $12 in advance through Alwun House's website, and $15 at the door.

