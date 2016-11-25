menu

Warren Miller's 67th Annual Film Brings Snowsports to Metro Phoenix

Friday, November 25, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Josh Chesler
The latest Warren Miller film comes to Phoenix on November 30.EXPAND
The latest Warren Miller film comes to Phoenix on November 30.
Cody Downard
If you're at least mildly interested in skiing or snowboarding, you probably know Warren Miller's handiwork. Every year since 1949, his company, Warren Miller Entertainment, has put together the biggest and best snowports film of the year and shown it in halls and venues all over the world.

Although Miller himself hasn't been involved in the productions since 2004, Here, There & Everywhere features interviews with the filmmaking legend to celebrate the 67th anniversary of his famous films. To add to the excitement for this year's film tour, the traveling documentary and all of the hoopla that goes with it will be showing in the Valley this year.

While Phoenix isn't known for having particularly great wintersports (something about needing snow, we heard) and the films are traditionally shown in areas near ski resorts, the short(ish) drive up to the mountains was enough to bring the filmmakers out here later this month.

For three nights, skiers, snowboarders, snowmobilers, and other wintersports aficionados will get to see Here, There & Everywhere on the big screen while also scoring discounted and free lift tickets, lodging, gear, and more. On November 30, the film's at the Orpheum presents the film on November 30. Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts screens it on December 1, and Gammage closes out the screening events with a third on December 3.

It's not something you'll want to miss if you're into snowsports, and it'll be a great way to pretend it's cold outside even if you're not.

Tickets and info for Here, There & Everywhere can be found on the official Warren Miller website.

miles
Gammage Auditorium
1200 S. Forest Ave.
Tempe, AZ 85287

480-965-3434

www.asugammage.com

miles
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
7380 E. Second St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-994-2787

www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org

miles
Orpheum Theatre
203 W. Adams St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003

602-534-5600

orpheum-theater.com/orpheum_theater_phoenix.php

