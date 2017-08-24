Here's Where to Watch Mayweather v. McGregor in Phoenix This Weekend

EXPAND “The Notorious” Conor McGregor (left) and Floyd “Money” Mayweather face off this Saturday. Esther Lin/Showtime Sports

Will this weekend’s boxing battle between world champ Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and infamous UFC star Conor McGregor be the fight of the century? The jury’s out on that one (considering we’re only 17 years into the 2000s), but it’s definitely the biggest bout in recent memory.

Who’s going to win? Currently, the oddsmakers are favoring Mayweather in the contest, which takes place on Saturday, August 26, in Las Vegas. But, if nothing else, it should be a memorable affair.

And if you can’t spring for the pay-per-view’s $89.95 price tag (or $99.95 if you want to see it in high-def), a number of viewing parties and events will be happening at various bars, casinos, and movie theaters around Metro Phoenix.