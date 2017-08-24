Here's Where to Watch Mayweather v. McGregor in Phoenix This Weekend
“The Notorious” Conor McGregor (left) and Floyd “Money” Mayweather face off this Saturday.
Esther Lin/Showtime Sports
Will this weekend’s boxing battle between world champ Floyd “Money” Mayweather Jr. and infamous UFC star Conor McGregor be the fight of the century? The jury’s out on that one (considering we’re only 17 years into the 2000s), but it’s definitely the biggest bout in recent memory.
Who’s going to win? Currently, the oddsmakers are favoring Mayweather in the contest, which takes place on Saturday, August 26, in Las Vegas. But, if nothing else, it should be a memorable affair.
And if you can’t spring for the pay-per-view’s $89.95 price tag (or $99.95 if you want to see it in high-def), a number of viewing parties and events will be happening at various bars, casinos, and movie theaters around Metro Phoenix.
Here’s a rundown of where you can witness the battle between Mayweather and McGregor.
AMC Esplanade 14
Cinemark 16 Mesa
AMC Surprise Pointe 14
AMC Westgate 20
AMC Ahwatukee 24
Fathom Events will broadcast the entire four-hour pay-per-view at five movie theaters across the Valley. Tickets are $43.40 per person for adults and seniors, while it’s $27.13 for children and teens. You’ll have to spring for the cost of drinks and snacks yourself, of course.
Casino Arizona in Scottsdale
The Arizona Room at the casino will host a 21-and-over viewing party that will include a variety of food and drink specials. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the fisticuffs start at 6. Tickets are $30.
Wasted Grain in Scottsdale
This Scottsdale spot offers the least expensive opportunity to see the big fight, as the cover charge is only $10 per person. Things get going at 6 p.m. If you’d like to hang out afterward, high-energy rock/pop cover band Smashed will perform in the main room starting at 10 p.m.
Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers
The Gilbert, Phoenix, and Old Town Scottsdale locations of this fast-casual sports grill will be showing the bout on more than 30 screens each. The viewings start at 6 p.m. and there's a $20 cover.
Tilted Kilt in Tempe
You can catch every single uppercut and body blow on the TVs at the Tempe version of Tilted Kilt, which is located on Warner Road. It’s $20 to attend and a variety of limited seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for $50. Start time is 6 p.m.
“The Notorious” Conor McGregor looking as cocky as ever.
Esther Lin/Showtime Sports
El Hefe in Scottsale
Partake in tacos, beer-garitas, and other eats and sips while catching all the action of the bouts at El Hefe’s Scottsdale location. You can also spring for VIP bottle and table service to watch in style. The fights kick off at 6 p.m. Call 480-945-6200 for cover info. Food and drinks are available for a separate cost.
Bar Smith
DJ John Blaze will be in the mix both before and after the pay-per-view at this party, which also includes games, prizes, appearances by ring girls, and more. Doors open at 2 p.m. and the PPV gets going at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45.
Dave & Buster's in Tempe
This family entertainment complex at Tempe Marketplace will offer a viewing party starting at 4 p.m. Food and drink specials like the “The Right Hook” (which features a buffet and soft drinks) for $53 and “The Knockout (which includes the buffet and three cocktails) for $65. Cover is $20.
Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
Talking Stick's expansive Showroom will have Mayweather v. McGregor, as well as every other fight on the card, on multiple big screens. Food and drink specials also can be had. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is for people 21 and over only. Tickets are $20.
