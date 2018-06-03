Here’s What to Expect When Burton Barr Central Library Reopens

Expect the outside of Burton Barr Central Library to look pretty much the same.

The final push is on to get Burton Barr Central Library ready to reopen on Saturday, June 16. It’s been closed since July 17, when strong winds damaged the roof, and a fire sprinkler system flooded all five floors.

Burton Barr Central Library is the flagship of the Phoenix Public Library’s 17-branch system. Designed by Phoenix-based architect Will Bruder, it opened in 1995. Typically, one million people visit the branch each year.

EXPAND Looking towards the newly-expanded Children's Place. Lynn Trimble

There’s been plenty of activity going on behind the scenes since the library closed, including both repairs and renovations. And it’s been a costly enterprise.