 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus
Expect the outside of Burton Barr Central Library to look pretty much the same.EXPAND
Expect the outside of Burton Barr Central Library to look pretty much the same.
Lynn Trimble

Here’s What to Expect When Burton Barr Central Library Reopens

Lynn Trimble | June 3, 2018 | 8:00am
AA

The final push is on to get Burton Barr Central Library ready to reopen on Saturday, June 16. It’s been closed  since July 17, when strong winds damaged the roof, and a fire sprinkler system flooded all five floors.

Burton Barr Central Library is the flagship of the Phoenix Public Library’s 17-branch system. Designed by Phoenix-based architect Will Bruder, it opened in 1995. Typically, one million people visit the branch each year.

Related Stories

Looking towards the newly-expanded Children's Place.EXPAND
Looking towards the newly-expanded Children's Place.
Lynn Trimble

There’s been plenty of activity going on behind the scenes since the library closed, including both repairs and renovations. And it’s been a costly enterprise.

The city received $9 million in insurance money for needed restorations, according to a report city manager Ed Zuercher submitted to the Mayor and City Council on May 3. At the time, $8.7 million had been spent.

The money paid for a new roof and fire-suppression system for the fifth floor, as well as replacing damaged elements such as flooring and drywall.

These tables are waiting for new tops.EXPAND
These tables are waiting for new tops.
Lynn Trimble

But there’s something else far more noticeable.

You’ll find new public computers on the second and fifth floors, set on new tabletops that have power outlets so patrons can plug in their electronic devices.

That’s important because the library provides more than 800,000 hours of free computer time each year, according to Lee Franklin, community relations manager for Phoenix Public Library.

There were other expenses as well, because the city decided to proceed with several planned renovations while the library was closed for storm-related damage.

Looking towards a new sewing area in MACH1.EXPAND
Looking towards a new sewing area in MACH1.
Lynn Trimble

The city spent $2.1 million in library reserve funds for improvements to the Children’s Place, College Depot and MACH1 area, according to the Zuercher report.

That’s where patrons will see the most noticeable differences when the library opens its doors. Here’s what to look for:

• The Children’s Place on the first floor has more than doubled, and now includes over 14,000 square feet with a large story-time space.

New multi-purpose room inside the College Depot.EXPAND
New multi-purpose room inside the College Depot.
Lynn Trimble

• The College Depot, also located on the first floor, has more than doubled as well. It’s got over 10,000 square feet, including a new computer training room and multi-purpose room.

• MACH1 on the fourth floor has two new glass-enclosed computer labs, a new sewing area, and a room with several 3D printers.

The @Central Gallery on the first floor.EXPAND
The @Central Gallery on the first floor.
Lynn Trimble

Expect to see a couple of exhibits, as well. You’ll find paintings by Jill Centino and Melissa Schleuger in the gallery on the first floor, and an exhibit related to Phoenix history on the second floor.

Looking north toward two new computer areas inside MACH1.EXPAND
Looking north toward two new computer areas inside MACH1.
Lynn Trimble

More than 200 library staff, most of whom have been working at other branches, will return to Burton Barr Central Library on Monday, June 11. They’ll be part of the big push to get everything ready for opening day on June 16, when the library will present a lineup of special activities starting at 9 a.m.

“We didn’t want to keep the library closed any longer than we had to,” says Lee Franklin, community relations manager for Phoenix Public Library. “We are just excited to get back to our customers.”

 
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >