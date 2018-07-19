Here's Your Guide to July Third Friday in Phoenix

If you're a First or Third Friday regular, you know how it goes. Things slow down during the summer, and sometimes that's a good thing. You won't find a lot of new art shows opening this Friday, but that just means you can focus on quality rather than quantity.

Hit the fresh shows we've noted below, where you'll have extra time to chat with artists and fellow art lovers. But remember that some First Friday shows are still open as well, so you've got more options if you want to see even more art.

Works by Travis Ivey, including "Hank" paintings on the right. Travis Ivey

Here's a look at exhibits opening on Third Friday, plus a couple of other happenings with an arts twist.