Here's Why Bob Booker Placed Shooting Targets Around Downtown Phoenix

Gun Control Now piece by Bob Booker posted on Second Street near Roosevelt Street.

Paper shooting targets with the silhouette of a human torso have been going up around downtown Phoenix in recent days. They’re the work of Phoenix artist Bob Booker, whose art practice often tackles social issues.

For Gun Control Now, an art intervention made up of modified targets posted in public spaces, the issue is gun violence.

“We’re all being barraged by what’s happening with gun violence in our country,” Booker says. “I’m a firm believer that public action and artistic action is powerful.”