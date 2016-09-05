Why Glendale Artist Josh Brizuela Stands by the 10,000 Hour Rule

Meet Glendale artist Josh Brizuela. Richard Douglas

Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 21. Josh Brizuela.

Josh Brizuela just might take over the city.

Also known as Bask, the Glendale-based artist gained a following through his online presence before debuting his work in a brick-and-mortar setting during a First Friday showing back in 2013. Since then, his work has grown creatively by leaps and bounds. So, too, have his canvases.

"I can say that small sketches are now rare for me," the 23-year-old says. "I've been working on bigger pieces nonstop, and it's so fun."

That's meant more murals and large-scale works that don't sacrifice Brizuela's eye for detail. His pieces often portray beastly creatures in surreal strokes and splotches — snarling kittens meshed with jagged teeth and elephant feet in saturated pastels.

"I translate sounds into colors," Brizuela says, cheekily citing his inspirations as big money, big booty, and artists better than him. "My work is meditative. Nothing is planned when I go in and draw from the place it all comes from."

Earlier this year, Brizuela had another art show downtown. His friend Jorge Torres hosted Brizuela's "Out of the Blue" during the grand opening of Torres' relocated Palabra, a gallery space, artist collective, and hair salon. "We've taught each other a lot, and it was awesome to reveal our visions together," Brizuela says. "That place is awesome."

Being able to track his progress by looking back on past pieces is key for the creative. It keeps him motivated — and serves as a journal of sorts. "I'm able to remember all that I was feeling when I look back on old work," he says. "The people who buy my work are actually the coolest, too — they're always catching things that I forgot I hid in the pieces. They definitely keep me motivated pretty much whenever I need it."

EXPAND Josh Brizuela

I came to Phoenix covered in vernix caseosa.

I make art as a practiced form of escapism. Especially during the Summer.

I'm most productive when I find a great new album. My wrists go on auto pilot. I'm able to relax as part of my brain translates music to colors and leaves the rest able to clearly think.

My (blue) inspiration wall is full of works from my favorite artists and photographers:

-Joseph Maddon *

- Richard Douglas *

- Craig Gleason *

- Jeremy Nichols

- Jaylon Israel Hicks **

**"Impossible impossible impossible is dead

I killed impossible with the thoughts in my head

I looked it in the eye and choked it to death

Now nothing is impossible except impossible's breath"

(This is what Jaylon's poem says. He's a legend.)

*local to arizona

All of those are hung around a print of my favorite piece from the Phoenix Art Museum: Pollice verso by Jean-Leon Gerome. On another wall I have a bunch of model gundams I built and some toys from Japan.

I've learned most from staying quiet and listening to myself. This year I've reverted back to believing every single idea that comes to me and running with it instead of combatting it. Like kids do. Can't tell me nothing.

Good work should always stutter the viewer by giving something new among a mundane day. Good artwork should better the community. Probably should make you want to wander in the woods as well.

The Phoenix creative scene could use more practiced talent and powerful buyers. I think artists should put in their 10,000 hours before they come outside!

EXPAND Josh Brizuela

