WWE SmackDown Is Coming to Glendale This Fall

WWE superstar Randy Orton will be at Gila River Arena in Glendale when SmackDown Live hits the venue in September. Benjamin Leatherman

The West Valley is gonna get a smackdown in the near future … literally. And it should come as good news to local professional wrestling fans over in that part of town.

The WWE has announced it will bring SmackDown Live, one of its major weekly television programs, to Gila River Arena in Glendale on Tuesday, September 26.

It’s the first time that the WWE will broadcast a televised event at the arena. And just like any other event the company has put on in the Valley over the years (and there have been a bunch of ‘em), we’re expecting an enormous crowd will be in attendance.