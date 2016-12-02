menu

WWE's Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Is Coming to Downtown Phoenix in 2017

WWE's Elimination Chamber Pay-Per-View Is Coming to Downtown Phoenix in 2017

Friday, December 2, 2016 at 7 a.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
The WWE's Mark Henry stands tall during an Elimination Chamber match in 2013.EXPAND
The WWE's Mark Henry stands tall during an Elimination Chamber match in 2013.
Megan Elice Meadows/Flickr Creative Commons (cropped)
Professional wrestling fans of Phoenix, get ready to witness a massive rage in the cage.

The WWE reportedly will bring one of its major pay-per-views to Talking Stick Resort Arena in downtown Phoenix sometime next year, according to the venue’s social media accounts.

Earlier this week, officials from TSR Arena posted a teasers on its Facebook and Twitter hinting that the WWE’s Elimination Chamber, an event featuring six-person matches taking place in an enormous steel cage, would be coming to the facility in 2017.

“In 2017…. the Chamber returns! Details coming soon,” the posts stated.

No particular date for the event has been announced, nor has the WWE officially confirmed the news as of this writing. However, given that Phoenix is a major hotbed for pro wrestling fandom (not to mention the fact that the WWE brings its one-ring circus to the Valley a couple of times a year), we’re pretty certain the event actually will be happening.

If so, it will be the first time in three years that the WWE has put on a pay-per-view event in Phoenix, the last one being the Royal Rumble at the arena in 2013, back when it was known as US Airways Center.

(It also won’t be the first time that the Elimination Chamber cage match, which gives the event its name, has taken place in the Valley. Thirteen years ago, the WWE featured such a match during its SummerSlam pay-per-view in 2003 at US Airways Center.)

Stay tuned for more information as it's announced.

Benjamin Leatherman
Related Location

Talking Stick Resort Arena
201 E. Jefferson St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-379-2000

