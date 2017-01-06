menu

You Need to Follow These 7 Metro Phoenix Artists on Instagram

Friday, January 6, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble

A video posted by James Angel (@silverspangel) on

Every now and then, it’s nice to find something other than cocktails and cats in your Instagram feed. So we’ve found several metro Phoenix artists whose Instagram accounts are worth a follow. Many post not only photos of their completed works, but also works in progress and works by other artists – plus images that reveal their artistic takes on everyday objects and encounters.

James Angel
@silverspangel
Currently focused on the concept of future, Angel creates paintings, sculptures, and prints characterized by bold colors, clean lines, and a minimalist sensibility. A longtime member of the metro Phoenix arts scene, Angel uses his Instagram account to share images of both completed works and works in progress, as well as photographs from various art travels. Angel’s Instagram feed is delightfully free of pets and things he ate for dinner.

A photo posted by Rachel Bess (@rachelbessart) on

Rachel Bess
@rachelbessart
Bess paints small, detailed oil paintings, typically portraits and still lifes, using traditional techniques. Her work explores the turmoil of everyday life, as experienced within, between people, or in relation to one’s surroundings. Often her paintings have a narrative quality, rife with conflicting moments and moods. For her Instagram bio, Bess describes herself succinctly: painter, drawer, and curious observer. Represented by Lisa Sette Gallery, Bess’ account includes images of completed works, works in progress, and various objects and materials used in her art practice.

A photo posted by Daniel Friedman (@mrdhfaz) on

Daniel Friedman
@mrdhfaz
One of three new Five15 Arts collective members, Friedman is an artist working in multiple media, including rebar, who also has experience as a photojournalist, commercial photographer, classroom teacher, and writer. An avid cycler, Friedman often shares photographs of nature or objects encountered in everyday life, plus the occasional picture of his family dogs.

A photo posted by Lena Klett (@13thousandand1) on

Lena Klett
@13thousandand1
Klett’s drawings and embroidery explore various elements in the perception of place using line, color, texture, and repetitive patterns. Her Instagram account features both the artistic process behind her drawing and performative works, as well as her finished works and works by other artists. Klett also shares photographs of various art spaces she visits, as well as intriguing combinations of objects and random finds from her everyday travels.

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

