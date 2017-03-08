You Need to See These 10 Spring Art Shows in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND See Wane (2016) and other works by Bryan David Griffith at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. Courtesy of Bentley Gallery

The newest crop of Phoenix-area art exhibitions includes some intriguing and eclectic fare — from a show comprising mimeographs of contemporary art greats to another featuring objects made with items from the local dump. Here's a look at 10 exhibitions to add to your must-see list this spring:

EXPAND See more than 200 works, including this oil painting by Steve Yazzie, at the Heard Museum. Steve Yazzie/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Beauty Speaks for Us”

Heard Museum

Through March 31

See more than 200 works culled from private collections and the Heard Museum’s own collection, exhibited inside the museum’s new Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Grand Gallery. Works include textiles, pottery, paintings, basketry, jewelry, beadwork, and carvings. Featured artists include Phoenix-based Navajo artist Steve Yazzie. Learn more on the Heard Museum website.

EXPAND See Rebirth by Bryan David Griffith in his solo show at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum. Bryan David Griffith/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Rethinking Fire: Bryan David Griffith”

Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum

Through April 9

Flagstaff artist Bryan David Griffith explores the rise of catastrophic wildfires by using fire as a primary medium. Through his work, Griffith challenges Western dualities such as life and death, while highlighting human disruptions to the continuous cycle at the heart of the natural world. Find more information on the Mesa Arts Center website.

EXPAND See abstract works by several artists, including Mark Pomilio, at Bentley Gallery. Mark Pomilio/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Abstraction in the Singular”

Bentley Gallery

Through April 15

Gallery walls are filled with diverse works of abstract art, curated by Grant Vetter, who also plans to present a second iteration of abstract art at his own Fine Art Complex 1101 art space in Tempe. Featured artists, who hail from Arizona and the West Coast, include Bill Dambrova, Rachel Goodwin, and Travis Rice, to name a few. Get details on the Bentley Gallery website.

EXPAND See works by several artists, including Christian Widmer, at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art. Christian Widmer/Photo by Lynn Trimble

"I Remember Not Remembering"

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art

Through April 30

See works by a dozen international artists who use personal home movies, photo albums, and film footage as raw material for artworks that prompt reflection on the ways people create, remember, and share the landscapes of their lives. Learn more on the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art website.

“

EXPAND See this laminate iteration of Andy Warhol's 1962 Dance Diagram at the ASU Project Space. Lynn Trimble

Walking and Thinking and Walking”

ASU Art Museum Project Space

Through May 6

Nine Arizona artists, including Angela Ellsworth, are re-presenting a landmark 1996 exhibition that featured works by dozens of artists – including Marina Abramovic, Dominique Blain, Eric Fischl, Jenny Holzer, and Andy Warhol. The exhibition, presented by the ASU-based Museum of Walking, comprises mimeographs mounted to gallery walls. Get more information on the ASU Art Museum website.

Read on for must-see spring shows at Lisa Sette Gallery, Phoenix Art Museum, and Shemer Art Center.

