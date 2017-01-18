Your Guide to 15 Wildly Different Third Friday Art Shows in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND See works by multiple artists (Megan Jones art pictured here) at Grand ArtHaus. Grand ArtHaus

Love it or hate it, this Friday, January 20, will be all about politics. But don’t settle for sitting around watching inauguration day coverage or scrolling through social media diatribes. Instead, get out the door and see what local artists have to offer. This month in particular, there’s a lot to see, including exhibitions inspired by presidential politics. Here’s a guide to several of the exhibitions worth hitting this Third Friday – organized by region to make your inauguration day just a tad less maddening.

Grand Avenue

“Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite”

Head to Grand ArtHaus for a new iteration of the “Nasty Women” exhibition that opened on January 14, featuring new works created to replace those sold on opening night. (Artists can submit works through 5 p.m. on January 19.) The exhibition is free until 7 p.m., when dance performances begin. From 7 to 9 p.m., admission is a $2 to $10 donation to Planned Parenthood Arizona. Get more information on the exhibition Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Joe Brklacich at the Lodge Art Studio. Joe Brklacich/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Joe Brklacich

From 6 to 9 p.m. on Third Friday, The Lodge Art Studio presents new drawings and a retrospective spanning 20 years for Joe Brklacich, who's been a member of the studio for a decade. It's your last chance to see his work for a while, as he gets ready to take a hiatus. Find details on The Lodge Art Studio Facebook page.

EXPAND See sculpture by Jeremy Thomas at Bentley Gallery. Lynn Trimble

Warehouse District

“Non-functional Slack-fill”

See Jeremy Thomas' hollow, inflated steel sculptural works, which reflect an “ongoing dialogue between material, form, and the artist’s hand,” at Bentley Gallery. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Bentley Gallery Facebook page.

EXPAND See works by several artists in the group show at the Duce. The Duce

“Pancakes and Booze Art Show”

Head to The Duce for a hefty dose of art mixed with frivolity, booze, and pancakes. The group exhibition, featuring pieces by local artists working in various media, happens on Third Friday from 8 to 11 p.m. Find more information on the exhibition Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by artists including Linda Ingraham at Found:RE Phoenix. Lynn Trimble

Central Corridor

“Looking Back...”

See early works by several women artists who have artworks displayed around the Found:RE Phoenix, where Third Friday offerings will be on view in a hotel gallery from 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the exhibition Facebook page.

“Architectural Reflections”

Head to the Shortcut Gallery, an exhibition space shared by Phoenix General and the Framed Ewe, to see photographic works by Nancy Miller that create beautiful blends of abstraction with architectural lines. Third Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Find more information on the Phoenix General Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Claire A. Warden at Stark Gallery. Claire A. Warden/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Mimesis”

Explore works by Claire Warden, recipient of a prestigious artist grant from the Contemporary Forum support organization for Phoenix Art Museum, at the Stark Gallery located on the campus of Xavier College Preparatory. Third Friday hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Learn more on the Stark Gallery website.

EXPAND See sculpture by Andrew King at Practical Art. Practical Art

“Mend”

Stop by Practical Art to check out sculptural works by Andrew King, which reflect the constant flux at the heart of human existence. Third Friday hours are 5 to 7 p.m. Get details on the Practical Art website.

