Your Guide to December 2016's First Friday in Phoenix

EXPAND Pond Plans by Jessica Machacek is featured in "a solid home base builds a sense of self." Jessica Machacek

You may be tempted to spend your First Friday holiday shopping, considering the many places holding gift markets – from Crafeteria at Frances to Shopping with Purpose at New City Studios. But make time for art, because local artists are presenting some intriguing works this month at galleries and other art spaces ranging from art museums to an eyewear shop. We’ve organized several of the newest shows by region to help you see more art in less time. Here’s our guide to December First Friday in Phoenix.

Roosevelt Row

“a solid home base builds a sense of self”

Phoenix Institute of Contemporary Art presents new works by two millennial artists, Holden Brown and Jessica Machacek, who use familiar materials to build environments that address “the deceptive aesthetics of contemporary American domesticity.” First Friday hours in the Roosevelt Row shipping container galleries are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the phICA website.

See works by Constance McBride at Bokeh Gallery inside monOrchid. Constance McBride

“A Show of Hands”

Constance McBride creates clay and mixed-media sculptures that “punctuate the complexity of the human drama,” exploring topics that include the aging process and its effects on the human body. Often her works are inspired by the natural world, replete with beautiful imperfections. First Friday hours at monOrchid’s Bokeh Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the monOrchid website.

See works by Bobby Lee Krajnik at Olney Gallery inside Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Bobby Lee Krajnik

“Misiones”

Explore paintings with a colorful palette created by Bobby Lee Krajnik, an artist inspired by the beauty of Southwest landscapes and traditional Mexican folk art. Her works reveal the weathered exteriors and hand construction of churches that date back centuries, and she’s mindful of the role they’ve played in the history. First Friday hours at Olney Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Trinity Episcopal Cathedral website.

EXPAND See work by Bill Dambrova at Chartreuse gallery. Bill Dambrova/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Grand Avenue

“Resilient Bodies”

Bill Dambrova, who works from his Goat Heart Studio at Bragg’s Pie Factory, is showing pieces that “playfully ponder the balance of the delicate and the resilience within the biological systems of humans, animals, and plants.” Dambrova is especially intrigued by the inner workings of living things, and celebrates the myriad events that happen between and within human bodies. First Friday hours at Chartreuse gallery are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Chartreuse gallery website.

EXPAND See works by dozens of local artists at {9} The Gallery. Lynn Trimble

“Tiny Works|Tiny Dances”

See small-scale works by dozens of local artists exhibited salon-style along three gallery walls. Artists are showing works in various media, including painting, photography, collage, sculpture, and mixed media. Show up at 7:30, 8:30, or 9:30 p.m. to see Tiny Dances, short dance works performed on small stages, choreographed and performed by Elisa Cavallero, Liliana Gomez, and Nicole L. Olson. First Friday hours at {9} The Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the {9} The Gallery website.

EXPAND See work by Megan Jonas and Jordan Ignacio at Grand ArtHaus. Megan Jonas

“Coalesce: A City Composed”

This new multi-media collaboration by emerging Arizona artists Megan Jones and Jordan Ignacio blends paintings with musical scores to explore “the excitement and monotony of life in the urban desert sprawl from the diverse perspectives of the native and the newcomer.” Visual artist Jones is an Arizona native. Musician Ignacio is a recent East Coast transplant. First Friday hours at Grand ArtHaus are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the exhibit website.

Read on for shows in the warehouse district and Central Corridor.

