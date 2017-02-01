Your Guide to February 2017's First Friday in Phoenix

EXPAND See works by Thuong Nguyen exhibited at the newly renovated monOrchid building. Lynn Trimble

Maybe you’re tempted to sit this First Friday out for some reason. Don’t do it, because we’ve found several must-see shows worth breaking up with your favorite couch for a night. Here’s a guide to February's First Friday, including tips for what shows to put at the top of your list and a rundown of other events happening in various parts of downtown Phoenix, where the ArtLink trolley now has five hubs. (The trolley now visits three areas: Roosevelt Row/Central Arts, Grand Avenue, and the Warehouse District/Downtown.) We’ve even thrown in a few shows opening Thursday or Saturday night, just in case.

Must-See First Friday Art Shows

"Horizon"

See works by Vietnamese American artist Thuong Nguyen exhibited in the newly renovated monOrchid Gallery, where you can also meet Mark Freedman, the new aesthetic director, who is responsible for curating quarterly shows featuring works by Arizona artists and other artists with Arizona roots. First Friday hours are 6-10 p.m. Learn more on the Thuong Nguyen Facebook page.

EXPAND Work by ENUF, an artist featured in "AZ/NM Connection," that hangs inside the Dressing Room. ENUF/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“AZ/NM Connection”

Created by Monique Sanderson-Mata, this art show (presented for several years now) is a way to highlight artistic connections between Arizona and New Mexico. Hit Grand ArtHaus from 6 to 10 p.m. for the opening, then head to Third Space for the 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. after party. Get details on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See Halo Movement Collective première a new work at Unexpected Art Gallery. Halo Movement Collective

"CELL"

Stop by Unexpected Art Gallery for the art, then stay for the dance, as Halo Movement Collective presents a première performance of a new full-length dance work by artistic director Angel Castro. Part art installation, part immersive visual and auditory experience, it’s designed to set the audience in the middle of the action. Dancers perform at 7:30 p.m. on First Friday. Find more information on the Unexpected Gallery Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Travis Ivey, and his alter ego HANK, at ASU's Step Gallery. Travis Ivey/HANK

“2-in-1: An Exhibition of Identities"

This exhibition features paintings, collage, and sculpture by Travis Ivey, whose unconventional materials include glitter and mailing envelopes. He’s showing two bodies of work in one space – including one featuring western landscapes painted by an alter ego he calls HANK, and another created with found and collected byproducts from society and his own life. It’s happening from 6 to 9 p.m. at Step Gallery. Get details on the ASU Events website.

EXPAND See panels from Steve Yazzie's Heard Museum mural that were de-installed during renovations. Steve Yazzie/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Black, White, Blue, Yellow (BWBY)”

Be among the first to see Phoenix artist Steve Yazzie’s multimedia installation and exhibition at the Heard Museum, which incorporates imagery and sound inspired by hikes through four different mountain ranges – each signified by a color in the show’s title. The Heard Museum is also showing several of the panels that comprise Yazzie’s mural previously installed inside a gallery currently undergoing renovation. First Friday admission is free from 6 to 10 p.m. The evening includes music mixed by DJ Fenix and an activity from the Museum of Walking, which Yazzie co-founded with artist Angela Ellsworth. Get details on the Heard Museum website.

EXPAND See DATURA perform at Phoenix Art Museum. DATURA

“Metel”

At Phoenix Art Museum you can explore three art exhibitions including photographs, mixed media, and fashion – in addition to seeing a multimedia performance by media ensemble DATURA. They’ll be using analog and digital instruments and processes to create improvisational performance happening episodically between 7 and 9 p.m. on First Friday, when museum admission is free starting at 6 p.m. Learn more on the Phoenix Art Museum website.

Read on for more of Phoenix's fresh art shows.

