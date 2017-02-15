Your Guide to February 2017's Third Friday in Phoenix

Work by Layne Farmer, one of many artists whose work is featured in a new exhibition at Bentley Gallery. Layne Farmer

Enough with the flowers and candy, already. With Valentine’s Day behind us, it’s time to refocus all that love on local artists by showing up to see their work. You’ve 13 great options this week, including 11 shows happening on Third Friday, and another two that open the night before. Here’s a look at where you’ll find fresh art this week, including tips for shows to put at the top of your must-see list.

Must-See Exhibitions

“Abstraction in the Singular: Part I”

Grant Vetter curates a survey of painters from Arizona and the West Coast who’ve affected ways people think about abstract art in its many diverse manifestations. More than two dozen artists are part of this Bentley Gallery exhibition, including Bill Dambrova, Rachel Goodwin, Layne Farmer, and Travis Rice. Third Friday hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Travis Rice at ASU Step Gallery. Travis Rice

“Fodderland”

See Travis Rice’s MFA thesis exhibition at Arizona State University's Step Gallery, which includes paintings, drawings, and sculpture infused with digitally derived terrains characterized by “bold, gaudy, artificial finishes that challenge the codes of taste” even as they “defy the austere foundation of their hard-edge aesthetic.” Third Friday hours are from 6 to 10 p.m. Find information on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See photographic works by Krista Elick at ASU Northlight Gallery. Krista Elick/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Retracing Audubon: Contemporary Views”

Northlight Gallery presents black-and-white photographs by Krista Elick, an Arizona State University alumna who spent more than a decade retracing the steps of renowned artist and naturalist John James Audubon, taking photographs that reveal landscapes scarred by human activity. Explore the gallery’s community room to see maps and bank notes setting Audubon’s work in historical context, and works by Stephen Marc and Averian Chee exploring the convergence of Native American, African-American, and European-American histories. Third Friday hours are from 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the exhibition, and related programming, on the ASU Events website.

EXPAND See works by Jeff Slim at the Hive gallery. Jeff Slim

“Born Under Punches”

The Hive presents works from Jeff Slim’s ongoing series of paintings featuring his “personal interpretations of Navajo peers flowing within the shifts of modern society,” which explores the intersection of traditional beliefs and modern concepts, incorporating references to both pop culture and ancestral stories. Third Friday hours are from 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on The Hive Facebook page.

EXPAND See photographic works by Johnny Kerr at {9} The Gallery. Johnny Kerr

More Third Friday Exhibits

“Still”

{9} The Gallery presents works by Johnny Kerr, a photographer who embraces solitude, and creates works reflecting his pursuit of quietude within a bustling, noisy world. Through the act of taking pictures, often using long exposure times that blend multiple moments into a single image, Kerr seeks “to be still, to listen, to see, and to process.” Third Friday hours are from 6 to 9 p.m. They’re followed by a 9 p.m. to midnight after party featuring works by Amanda Adkins. Find details on the event Facebook page.

“So lightly here…”

See new works by Kim Sweet, whose paintings created with oil and wax on canvas or panel reflect a search for beauty amid struggle. Informed by the “notions of suffering and joy” within works by Robinson Jeffers and Naomi Shihab Nye, they’re meant to prompt reflection on the intersection of loss and change. Third Friday hours at Eye Lounge are from 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Eye Lounge website.

Read on for more Third Friday art shows.

