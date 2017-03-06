menu

Your Guide to Must-See Spring 2017 Dance Performances in Metro Phoenix

20 Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix, February 27 to March 5


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Your Guide to Must-See Spring 2017 Dance Performances in Metro Phoenix

Monday, March 6, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
Scene from Lisa Starry's Animal.EXPAND
Scene from Lisa Starry's Animal.
Rose Torres
A A

New dance works pop up like colorful cactus blooms this time of year. Arizona choreographers premiering new works this spring include Ballet Arizona’s Ib Andersen and Scorpius Dance Theatre’s Lisa Starry. In a couple of cases, dance is moving outside the theater to unconventional venues, including an art museum and a bookstore. And dancers are exploring diverse themes, from animals to architecture.

We’ve found 10 dance events that belong on your must-see list this spring. And frankly, you don’t have to be a dance expert to enjoy them.

See Yumi La Roma Flamenco Dance Company at Tempe Center for the Arts.EXPAND
See Yumi La Roma Flamenco Dance Company at Tempe Center for the Arts.
Courtesy of Yumi La Rosa Flamenco Dance Company

Amor de Baile 3
Tempe Center for the Arts
March 11

Yumi La Rosa Flamenco Dance Company presents a dramatic performance featuring flamenco dance and live music, with artists that include Yumi La Rosa as well as Gaetano, Martin Gaxiola, Kenny Jezek, Ioannis Goydelis, Adriel Allen Ames, Step’s Funk Junk, and Radhika Kotwal. Get details on the Tempe Center for the Arts website.

See Los Angeles-based Diavolo perform at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.EXPAND
See Los Angeles-based Diavolo perform at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
George Simian

Diavolo: Architecture in Motion
Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts
March 16 and 17

Related Stories

Diavolo’s performance, which includes two of its newest works, explores ways people are physically, emotionally, and socially affected by the built environments that surround them. Return to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts later this spring to see Aspen Sante Fe Ballet perform. Learn more on the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website.

See Movement Source Dance Company perform at Changing Hands Bookstore at The Newton.EXPAND
See Movement Source Dance Company perform at Changing Hands Bookstore at The Newton.
Robin Silver

Be. Here. Now.
The Newton
March 17 and 18

Movement Source Dance Company presents live music and modern dance, including seven original dances that explore the importance of cherishing the present – plus two fresh flamenco works choreographed by Julia Chacon of Inspiracion Flamenca. Learn more on the Movement Source Dance Company website.

2016 Ballet Arizona Today's Masters performance.
2016 Ballet Arizona Today's Masters performance.
Rosalie O'Connor

Today’s Masters
Orpheum Theatre
March 23 to 26

Ballet Arizona presents an evening of contemporary choreography, including new works by artistic director Ib Andersen and Ballet Arizona dancer Nayon Iovino. This spring, the company also presents All Balanchine 2017, featuring Western Symphony and Square Dance. Find more information on the Ballet Arizona website.

See dancers including Jeremy Jae Neal and Vinson Fraley Jr. perform at ASU Gammage.EXPAND
See dancers including Jeremy Jae Neal and Vinson Fraley Jr. perform at ASU Gammage.
Carrie Schneider

Dearest Home
ASU Gammage
April 1

See the avant-premiere of Dearest Home, an interactive dance work that blends movement with cross-cultural conversation and community action. Choreographed by MacArthur genius Kyle Abraham, it’s being performed by his dance company, Abraham.In.Motion. Get details on the ASU Gammage website.

Read on for more of this spring's must-see dance performances.


Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >