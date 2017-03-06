Your Guide to Must-See Spring 2017 Dance Performances in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Scene from Lisa Starry's Animal. Rose Torres

New dance works pop up like colorful cactus blooms this time of year. Arizona choreographers premiering new works this spring include Ballet Arizona’s Ib Andersen and Scorpius Dance Theatre’s Lisa Starry. In a couple of cases, dance is moving outside the theater to unconventional venues, including an art museum and a bookstore. And dancers are exploring diverse themes, from animals to architecture.

We’ve found 10 dance events that belong on your must-see list this spring. And frankly, you don’t have to be a dance expert to enjoy them.

EXPAND See Yumi La Roma Flamenco Dance Company at Tempe Center for the Arts. Courtesy of Yumi La Rosa Flamenco Dance Company

Amor de Baile 3

Tempe Center for the Arts

March 11

Yumi La Rosa Flamenco Dance Company presents a dramatic performance featuring flamenco dance and live music, with artists that include Yumi La Rosa as well as Gaetano, Martin Gaxiola, Kenny Jezek, Ioannis Goydelis, Adriel Allen Ames, Step’s Funk Junk, and Radhika Kotwal. Get details on the Tempe Center for the Arts website.

EXPAND See Los Angeles-based Diavolo perform at Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. George Simian

Diavolo: Architecture in Motion

Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts

March 16 and 17

Diavolo’s performance, which includes two of its newest works, explores ways people are physically, emotionally, and socially affected by the built environments that surround them. Return to Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts later this spring to see Aspen Sante Fe Ballet perform. Learn more on the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts website.

EXPAND See Movement Source Dance Company perform at Changing Hands Bookstore at The Newton. Robin Silver

Be. Here. Now.

The Newton

March 17 and 18

Movement Source Dance Company presents live music and modern dance, including seven original dances that explore the importance of cherishing the present – plus two fresh flamenco works choreographed by Julia Chacon of Inspiracion Flamenca. Learn more on the Movement Source Dance Company website.

2016 Ballet Arizona Today's Masters performance. Rosalie O'Connor

Today’s Masters

Orpheum Theatre

March 23 to 26

Ballet Arizona presents an evening of contemporary choreography, including new works by artistic director Ib Andersen and Ballet Arizona dancer Nayon Iovino. This spring, the company also presents All Balanchine 2017, featuring Western Symphony and Square Dance. Find more information on the Ballet Arizona website.

EXPAND See dancers including Jeremy Jae Neal and Vinson Fraley Jr. perform at ASU Gammage. Carrie Schneider

Dearest Home

ASU Gammage

April 1

See the avant-premiere of Dearest Home, an interactive dance work that blends movement with cross-cultural conversation and community action. Choreographed by MacArthur genius Kyle Abraham, it’s being performed by his dance company, Abraham.In.Motion. Get details on the ASU Gammage website.

