Your Guide to November 2016's First Friday in Phoenix

EXPAND See work by Daniel Funkhouser at Practical Art. Daniel Funkhouser

November’s First Friday promises more than a dozen new art exhibitions featuring works by emerging and experienced artists. Most are happening around four central hubs: the Central Corridor, Roosevelt Row, Grand Avenue, and the Warehouse District. Here’s a rundown of mostly new offerings by region, to help you plan your First Friday adventures this month.

Central Corridor

“Children’s Drawings From the United Federation of Planets”

See new works by Daniel Funkhouser, inspired by his IN FLUX public art installation titled Hey I Made This For You. They’re both on view at Practical Art, where First Friday's artist reception happens from 7 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the Practical Art website.

EXPAND See work by Travis Ivey at Found:RE Hotel. Travis Ivey/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Streetscape”

See new works created by Travis Ivey with collected materials and various types of tape, at the newly opened Found:RE Hotel. Curated by longtime New Times contributor Robrt Pela of R. Pela Contemporary Art, this exhibition also includes entirely different types of work that Ivey credits to his alter ego, HANK. First Friday’s artist reception runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Learn more on the Found:RE Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Danielle Wood at Phoenix General. Danielle Wood/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Eye Lounge Group Show”

Phoenix General and Framed Ewe are showing works by members of the Eye Lounge artist collective in their Shortcut Gallery space. Collective members work in several media, including ceramics, metal, painting, photography, and mixed media. First Friday hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Look for details on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND Martin Creed, Work No. 2497: Half the air in a given space, 2015. White balloons, dimensions variable. Collection of Phoenix Art Museum, Museum purchase with funds provided by Contemporary Forum in honor of Gilbert Vicario, The Selig Family Chief Curator. Installation view, 'Martin Creed: The Back Door,’ Park Avenue Armory, New York NY. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth. James Ewing

“Work No. 2497: Half the air in a given space”

Phoenix Art Museum reveals the museum’s first acquisition by chief curator Gilbert Vicario – an installation by Martin Creed titled Work No. 2497: Half the air in a given space, which was purchased with Contemporary Forum funds. During First Friday hours from 6 to 10 p.m., museum admission is free. Visitors can see the new Kehinde Wiley and fashion exhibits for a special $5 rate per exhibit (or $8 for both). Learn more on the Phoenix Art Museum website.

EXPAND See work by John Tuomisto-Bell at New City Studio. John Tuomisto-Bell

“Tough Times”

Two artists and veterans are showing works at New City Studio that address the “hardships, troubles, and turmoil affiliated with war and violence.” John Tuomisto-Bell’s cast-bronze sculptures explore the effects of violence and aggression. Bradley Thompson’s paintings deconstruct military culture, then reconstruct narratives centered on war, poverty, and mental illness. First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Find details on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Ashley Macias at monOrchid. Ashley Macias

Roosevelt Row

“Beyond the Script”

See drawings, paintings, and sculpture by three artists being presented with CALACA at monOrchid’s Shade Gallery. Featured artists include Marco Albarran, Jose Benavides, and Ashley Macias – who recently relocated her art studio shared with Yai Cecream to Roosevelt Row after a fire destroyed their previous site. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the monOrchid website.

EXPAND See work by Louis Giordano at Olney Gallery. Louis Giordano

“People & Places”

Olney Gallery presents an exhibition of works by Bob Martin and Louis Giordano. Martin’s paintings meant to create bold and provocative interactions with viewers. Giordano’s paintings and prints invite viewers to consider the stories behind the images. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Musical performances inspired by Duke Ellington happen at 7 and 8 p.m. Learn more on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Laura Spalding Best at Chartreuse. Laura Spalding Best

Grand Avenue

“Inferior Mirage”

See three new bodies of work by Laura Spalding Best, all exploring the romanticism about the American West and the ways it affects natural and constructed landscapes, at Chartreuse gallery. The exhibition includes nearly 200 pieces, ranging from miniature to large-scale paintings, all created using oil paint on found objects. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the event Facebook page.

EXPAND See work by Jel Martinez at {9} The Gallery. Jel Martinez

“Urban Abstraction”

As {9} The Gallery prepares to show work by several Arizona artists during Miami Art Week, it’s featuring works by Miami-based graffiti artist Jel Martinez that are inspired by the methodologies and techniques of graffiti removal. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get more information on the event Facebook page.

Read on for more art shows on Grand Avenue and in the Warehouse District.

