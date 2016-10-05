Your Guide to October 2016's First Friday in Downtown Phoenix

Work by Randy Slack featured in his "Chaos Theory 16" exhibition last year. Randy Slack

It's absolutely possible to have too much of a good thing. During just a few short hours this Friday, October 7, well over a dozen new art exhibits are happening in downtown Phoenix. Sure, it's theoretically possible to see them all. But you won't have much fun if your Friday night feels like the art equivalent of playing beat the clock.

This month's art walk warrants having a serious strategy before you head out the door, even if you're the spontaneous type. So here's the rundown on several of your exhibition options, along with details to help you make the most of First Friday.

A few of Friday’s offerings are one-night affairs, so it’s best to keep those near the top of your list. Here’s the rundown on those:

“Chaos Theory”

Phoenix artist Randy Slack presents his 17th annual “Chaos Theory” invitational art exhibition starting at 6 p.m., and you’ll have until 2 a.m. the following morning to enjoy it. He’s expecting his biggest showing yet, with 80 artists bringing works in various media to Legend City Studios, and he’ll have four bands playing live music for the event, which has become a revered annual tradition around these parts. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND Kehinde Wiley, Anthony of Padua, 2013. Oil on canvas. Seattle Art Museum; gift of the Contemporary Collectors Forum. © Kehinde Wiley. Photo: Max Yawney, courtesy of Roberts & Tilton, Culver City, California.

First Friday at Phoenix Art Museum

Granted, it’s not the catchiest name for an event. But this month’s lineup at Phoenix Art Museum is one of a kind, thanks to two impressive exhibitions and an intriguing mix of local performers and temporary site-specific installations. Between 6 and 10 p.m. that night, museum admission is free – and you can see the new “Kehinde Wiley: A New Republic” exhibition for a reduced $5 special exhibition rate. Find more information on the Phoenix Art Museum website.

“We Are: Alive”

Visual and performance artists, including Katharine Leigh Simpson, will converge on the Herberger Theater Center’s outdoor plaza from 6 to 9 p.m., creating storm-inspired performances with music, projections, and lighting effects. The evening also includes interactive activities, happy hour specials, and an art supply drive benefiting The Centers for Habilitation, a nonprofit serving people with disabilities. Bring a donation and you’ll be entered to win two tickets to the show of your choice for the venue’s 2016-17 season. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

EXPAND See works by James B. Hunt at The Lost Leaf. James B. Hunt

Considering the wealth of good choices out there this month, you’re going to need more than one outing to see them all. Fortunately, several venues opening new shows on First Friday also have hours during the week. So if you don’t make it to the following three shows on First Friday, sneak a little time away during the week to check them out. While you’re at it, keep your fingers crossed that more and more art galleries will see the value in being open on a regular basis.

“Creeps: New Paintings by James B. Hunt”

The Lost Leaf is showing new paintings by NXOEED artist James B. Hunt, which reimagine many of the artist’s friends and acquaintances as monsters, ghosts, and vampires. “These paintings are not terribly flattering,” Hunt says. “I hope I don’t lose all my loved ones over this thing.” They’ll be up through Halloween, but you can be among the first to see them if you head to The Lost Leaf during normal Friday night hours, which start at 5 p.m. and go until 2 a.m. the next morning. Find more information on The Lost Leaf website.

See work by J.W. Fike at Bokeh Gallery. J.W. Fike

“Photographic Survey of the Wild Edible Botanicals of Arizona”

MonOrchid’s Bokeh Gallery is presenting photographs by J.W. Fike meant to explore the intersection of art, science, and spirituality. So far, Fike has photographed more than 100 different plants in seven states as part of his quest to survey plant life throughout the entire United States. Friday’s opening reception happens from 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the monOrchid website.

EXPAND Work by Frank Ybarra recently featured in the 2016 Artlink juried exhibition. Frank Ybarra/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“La vida, la muerte, el amor”

Practical Art is featuring works in diverse media by Emily Costello, Frank Ybarra, Gennaro Garcia, and Joe Ray. Each explores “the cycle of life and the triumph of the human spirit” using a shared, vibrant color palette for their collaborative exhibition. Check out New Times’ Best of Phoenix 2016 to see more works by several of these renowned local artists. First Friday’s artist reception at Practical Art happens from 6 to 8 p.m. Find more information on the Practical Art website.