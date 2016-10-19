Your Guide to Third Friday Art Shows in Metro Phoenix on October 21

EXPAND See work by Travis Rice (detail pictured here) at Eric Fischl Gallery. Travis Rice

Once again, metro Phoenix art galleries are offering up some pretty impressive exhibitions. You'll have to do at least a bit of planning ahead if you hope to hit them all during Third Friday on October 21. So we've got a list of new shows, and tips for making the rounds so you get the chance to enjoy your favorites, and then some.

Consider tackling art galleries by region, starting with one of three staples of the metro Phoenix arts scene — Roosevelt Row, Grand Avenue, and the warehouse district. Here's a sampling of mostly new shows each has to offer this week.

EXPAND See works by Constance McBride at Eye Lounge. Constance McBride/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Roosevelt Row

"The Presence of Absence"

Constance McBride presents her final exhibition as a member of the Eye Lounge artist collective. It's filled with new works that address both the fragility of living and the tenacity to survive while exploring the layers of change that affect our bodies and being. See her works from 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the artist's website.

EXPAND See work by Rubén Martel in the phICA shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row. Rubén Martel

"Onloaded: Rubén Martel"

Phoenix Institute of Contemporary Art presents works by California artist Rubén Martel, in collaboration with Tijuana, Mexico-based arts organizations. The exhibition, which is one of three opening in the shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row, is curated by Arturo Lopéz Gonzáles and Ted G. Decker. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the phICA website.

EXPAND See works by Beth Ames Swartz (detail pictured here) at Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Beth Ames Swartz/Photo by Lynn Trimble

"Tikkun Olam: To Heal the World"

Robrt Pela (a longtime New Times contributor) curates this retrospective exhibition of works by Beth Ames Swartz, who has spent more than five decades exploring her interests in the natural world and the spiritual. Collectively, her body of work explores cycles of life, death, and rebirth. Third Friday hours are 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Arizona Jewish Historical Society. Learn more on the venue's website.

EXPAND See work by Nicholas Gutierrez at Modified Arts. Nicholas Gutierrez

"Respite"

Modified Arts presents a group show featuring five artists, including Christopher Colville, Kenosha Drucker, Nicholas Gutierrez, Zach Baltzly, and Daniel Mariotti — who work in diverse media including photography, drawing, painting, and printmaking. See their work between 6 and 9 p.m. on Third Friday. Find details on the Modified Arts website.

See work by Jesse Perry at monOrchid. Jesse Perry

"Cact-Us: A Show About Growing Together"

Shade Gallery at monOrchid presents the first solo exhibition by Jesse Perry, whose murals grace several building from Phoenix to Mesa. For Perry, the show is a celebration of "the beauty and humor of living in the Southwest." Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the monOrchid website.