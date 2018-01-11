Say Goodbye to Zinnias at Melrose

I wonder if it was the Christmas ornament I didn’t pay for last month that did them in.

That was my first thought when word came to me that Zinnias at Melrose is closing at the end of February. I’d been in just last month (well, okay, and several times since) looking for holiday gifts for a very particular person, and when all I found was an 81-cent Christmas ornament — a very old, very fragile glass monkey dressed as a clown — Zinnias owner Michael Hardesty insisted I take it, rather than charging me less than a dollar on my credit card.

That’s what shopping at Zinnias was like, for a lot of people, and for nearly a decade. Although last year was the Seventh Avenue antique mall’s best-ever in eight years, Hardesty has decided to close up shop at the end of next month.