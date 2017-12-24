Late Addition Christopher Plummer Is the Best Thing in Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World

First things first: Christopher Plummer, who was called in at the last minute to reshoot all of the scenes involving the disgraced Kevin Spacey in the kidnapping drama All the Money in the World, is terrific as the mercurial, reclusive John Paul Getty, the unspeakably wealthy industrialist whose grandson was held for ransom in Italy in 1973. I don't know how much of his footage was merely cut in and how much of it involved "digitally" replacing Spacey (whatever that means), but it's all seamlessly done; based on the final product of the film directed by Ridley Scott, I'd never have guessed that it was all accomplished over the past several weeks. But I also can't imagine how Spacey could ever have pulled off this part in the first place. Plummer’s Getty is reserved, brooding, a grim figure increasingly adrift in his own mind. Spacey has always been more theatrical, more active. He wouldn’t have made Getty’s isolation feel nearly as desolate or as poignant. Before the switch, this must have been a significantly different movie.

So how is this movie? Handsome and serviceable, though strangely pointless. We first see Getty’s grandson, teenager J. Paul Getty III, a.k.a Paul (Charlie Plummer, no relation to Chris), wandering aimlessly among some Roman prostitutes late one night, when a van pulls up and he's grabbed by masked men. Before it settles into the story of how Paul’s mom Gail (Michelle Williams) tried to convince the crotchety, indifferent elder Getty to pay the ransom, the film hops around across the years providing context into the family’s fortune and its dynamics: We see the elder Getty's 1948 deal with Saudi Arabia, which helped build his insane wealth; how a high-level job offer from dear old dad turns the lives of Gail and her husband John Paul Getty Jr. (Andrew Buchan), from a quiet, modest American existence to a decadent European one; Gail’s husband’s early-’70s descent into drugs and hedonism; the nasty custody suit in the wake of their bitter separation. "We look like you, but we’re not like you," Paul tells us in voiceover, early in the film. “It’s like we’re from another planet where the force of gravity is so strong it bends the light.”

All the Money in the World is meant to be the proof of his words, I suppose, showing us how the ultra-rich are different from you and me. Or maybe it's meant to be the opposite — proving that the rich are like the rest of us? I’m not sure. What follows is a fairly conventional tale of a kidnapping as Gail and a former CIA operative named Fletcher Chase (Mark Wahlberg) working for the elder Getty try to figure strategies for dealing with the culprits. Meanwhile, the abductors themselves, a somewhat bumbling lot, try to figure out what to do with Paul when it starts to look like the money might not be forthcoming. One kidnapper, Cinquanta (played by a hilariously over the top Romain Duris, so scruffy you can practically smell him), strikes a kind of testy friendship with the boy.