Aziz Ansari’s Master of None Achieves Mastery at Last

There was never any doubt about the thoughtfulness with which Aziz Ansari, in the first season of his Netflix series, Master of None, addressed the kinds of societal divides — racial, cultural, generational, sexual — that most sitcoms either lack the vision to perceive at all or take on only with mass-appeal kid gloves. But that first season, despite all the acclaim it garnered, was easier to admire for its earnestness than for its actual comic and dramatic qualities qualities. Few of the characters felt like flesh-and-blood human beings rather than mouthpieces for whatever perspectives Ansari and co-creator Alan Yang wanted to air, and Ansari, for all his amiability, never exhibited range enough as an actor to come across as much more than a less-delusional version of his Parks & Recreation character, Tom Haverford. The pedestrian acting and writing were emphasized by the creators’ decision to present all of its episodes in a 2.35:1 aspect ratio — a superficial attempt at a “cinematic” feel that only underscored how little visual imagination its directors brought to the material.

That widescreen remains in the second season, but with it comes a quantum leap in visual and narrative ingenuity. For this previous Master of None agnostic, it’s rather staggering to behold. You can sense the new stylistic playfulness immediately in the season’s first episode, “The Thief.” Drawing inspiration primarily from Vittorio De Sica’s 1948 classic, Bicycle Thieves, Ansari, who co-wrote and directed the episode, shoots in black-and-white while affectionately borrowing plot points and even a music cue from that neorealist landmark.

That’s only the tip of the iceberg. “First Date” turns eight of Dev’s dating-app-procured first dates into a whirligig in which all eight are intercut together in parallel narrative tracks. Even more exhilaratingly inventive is “New York, I Love You,” which adopts a free-floating episodic structure inspired by, of all films, Luis Buñuel’s 1974 surrealist comedy, The Phantom of Liberty. Visually, too, the directors take more chances. One of the season’s most memorable formal gambits comes in the daringly extended single take that closes out the Eric Wareheim–directed “The Dinner Party,” with the camera trapping us in the back of a taxicab as Dev anguishes on his way home over his yearning for the already-attached Francesca (Alessandra Mastronardi), who is visiting from Italy, where they first met.