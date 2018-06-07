Jules Feiffer’s Words Keep Bernard and Huey Just Buoyant Enough

As you might hope for a film with a script from the great Jules Feiffer, Dan Mirvish’s Bernard and Huey bristles with anxious, circuitous, hilarious talk. Based on characters the longtime Village Voice cartoonist invented a half-century ago, Mirvish's roundelay sex comedy offers spiraling spiels and bald, bold declarations of self right out of his epochal comics. “You’re afraid of the truth. So is everyone else. That’s why I’m not famous,” insists Zelda (Mae Whitman), a 25-year-old aspiring graphic novelist whose works are built around concepts like “a penis that ejaculates carbon emissions.”

As always, Feiffer’s people cloak and reveal themselves in words, often doing the latter mostly when they think they’re doing the former. Jim Rash delivers a bristling monologue about how his character’s ex pretended her tactic of compassion was actually an ethic; later, an on-again/off-again couple will argue over which of them is the key transitional figure in the other’s life.

That elfin wit Rash plays Bernard, the schlemiel-ish old college pal/rival of David Koechner’s carousing Huey, a one-man sexual Sherman’s March blazing from the Hudson to the East River. Rash finds the music in Feiffer’s flights of chatter, dashing nimbly through Bernard’s speeches and arguments, sourcing each word or sputter in character — Bernard seems to making all this up as he goes. Koechner’s Huey is more of a performer, a boor playing the part of the sophisticate to keep the bedroom he’s borrowed at Bernard’s West Village apartment hopping. Koechner shows us the strain of generating all that talk. Huey rattles off an impressive list of favorite authors before admitting, “I haven’t read a book in 15 years.” The two are conceived in counterpoint, of course, each reflecting and defining the other in ways that, often, are too obvious to be illuminating.