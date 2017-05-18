Confessions of a Reservoir Dogs Naysayer

EXPAND You're lucky if they only talk your ear off. Park Circus/Miramax

Despite my fondness for Quentin Tarantino, I’ve never been a Reservoir Dogs fan. Back in 1992, the writer-director’s feature debut seemed to me little more than a clever and grotesquely violent one-act play, gussied up with structural whimsy. Yes, the opening scene — black-suited crooks bantering about Madonna and the ethics of tipping — was funny. But the characters played like a collection of tics and attitudes rather than real people. And as the pop-cultural references piled up, the film seemed to lose energy and flirt with pointlessness. I knew this guy Tarantino was going places, but this felt like an exercise, not a movie.

As they say, things change. A recent revisit made the picture come alive for me in a way it never had before, clarifying both its problems and its strengths.

With the exception of his one literary adaptation, Jackie Brown, has Tarantino ever been able to tell an actual feature-length story? None of the interlocking stories in Pulp Fiction would work on its own, and yet, put together, they’re sublime. On a purely narrative level, sometimes he overshoots, as he does in Django Unchained, which he seems not to know how to end, and Kill Bill, which is almost all middle. And sometimes he underbakes, as he does in Death Proof, which has no middle.