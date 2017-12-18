Downsizing Has the Vision to Shrink Matt Damon but Not to Dare a New POV

It’s curious that so bold a film as Alexander Payne’s apocalyptic cli-fi satire Downsizing fails due to a fundamental lack of nerve. Yet here we are. Payne has dared to craft the rare studio feature to take seriously the inevitability of climate change, to pose hard questions about the way we live now, to examine the fundamental inequalities that make American comforts possible. This is done, at first, with spirit and vigor in the terrifically funny first half hour or so, as Payne lays out his science-fiction premise: Some Norwegian scientists have hit on a method of shrinking humans to Smurf height, a breakthrough they announce at a press conference complete with a tiny man at a tiny podium lecturing from atop a normal podium. Their goal, of course, is to reduce the strain we each place upon this planet’s resources. That press conference peaks with the revelation that a colony of tiny people has subsisted in a dome for a year — and that their combined yield of waste fits into half a Hefty bag.

Better still are the scenes set a decade later, when this new technology has been fully commoditized and sold to America. Retirement as a tiny person is much more affordable than retirement for the full-sized, and a cavernous McMansion for the small costs a fraction of what one does for the large. So, of course, Middle America buys into the shrinking fad, trading in its nest eggs to settle down in plush and tacky domed suburbs the size of a Nebraska Furniture Mart, the ultimate gated communities, all golf courses and Tony Roma’s Steakhouses and jewelry stores where diamonds enough to dazzle on a tiny person’s ring will run you less than 80 bucks. Rather than saving the world, Payne’s little folks are reducing themselves so that their portion sizes look bigger.

The science fiction premise is a leap for the director of Nebraska, Election and About Schmidt. But it’s also a fit: In those films, he depicted a pointedly humdrum Midwestern ordinariness of highways and Godfather’s Pizzas. The Lilliputian resort of Downsizing is essentially what many of the naifs and drips in Payne’s movies imagine the good life would be. The film’s sharpest sequence comes when Payne’s latest naif/drip (Matt Damon) and his wife (Kristen Wiig), still full sized, visit the tiny community’s sales department. They’re considering “getting small” — and securing a comfortable lifestyle despite their debts. But they’ve entered a fully operational Death Star of American salesmanship, one where all the cannons are trained on them. Payne stages a riotous infomercial-like stage show and a deceptively cheery personal sales pitch from a close who’s only too happy to run your numbers for you and talk about which plan best suits your needs. It’s perfectly, terribly familiar, the experience of anyone who has ever sat through a timeshare presentation to get a free breakfast. Payne’s arch everyday deadpan edges into new modes here: Swiftian satire and Brooksian sight gags, all sharply realized. (The production design, cinematography and visual effects all are excellent.)