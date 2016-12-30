menu

From Finding Dory to Gilmore Girls, Here are the Top Film and TV Stories of 2016

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 2:39 p.m.
By Phoenix New Times
Coverage of Netflix's Stranger Things was among the top film and TV stories of 2016.EXPAND
Coverage of Netflix's Stranger Things was among the top film and TV stories of 2016.
Courtesy of Netflix
A A

The year 2016 is at its end, and we're looking back at the top film and television stories of the past 12 months. Here's a chronological list of the most popular entertainment articles of the year.

13 Hours
13 Hours
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures

13 Hours Trades Truth for Explosions — But It's Not Truly Political

Benghazi is a hashtag battle-cry, a call to arms that many Americans don't understand.

Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.

The Venture Brothers
The Venture Brothers
Courtesy of Cartoon Network

The Tick Speaks: Patrick Warburton Talks Venture Brothers, Male Modeling, and the Time Family Guy Went Too Far

Patrick Warburton is that rare voice actor who looks like he sounds.

Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.

From Finding Dory to Gilmore Girls, Here are the Top Film and TV Stories of 2016
Universal Pictures

The Coens' Hollywood Farce Hail, Caesar! Flames Out

A kick for those who've distractedly thumbed through Kenneth Anger's Hollywood Babylon, Joel and Ethan Coen's bustling comedy Hail, Caesar! looks back to the waning days of moviedom's golden age: specifically, to 1951, when big-studio fixers were still tidying up the messes left by the talent (scrubbing now done by publicists and lawyers).

Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.

Broad City
Broad City
Courtesy of Comedy Central

Pubes, Poops, Periods: How Broad City Takes Body Humor (and Feminism) to the Next Level

The third season of Broad City (Comedy Central) opens with a toilet-centric montage that already feels like one of the year’s TV highlights.

Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.

Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story)
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story)
Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films

Eva Husson's Bang Gang Just Can't Even With Teen Orgies

Teenage bodies are bared but fresh insight concealed in writer/director Eva Husson’s first feature, a dopey examination of Instagram-abetted adolescent abandon.

Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.

Finding Dory
Finding Dory
Courtesy of Pixar

Pixar Dives Under the Sea Again — and Into Memory Itself

Finding Nemo may have been a cartoon about a clownfish traveling across the ocean looking for his son, but it was also one of Pixar's first overt forays into the workings of the human mind.

Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.

The Shallows
The Shallows
Courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Blake Lively and The Shallows Are Well Worth the Dive

According to IMDb, Jaume Collet-Serra’s over-before-you-know-it The Shallows runs for one hour and 27 minutes — a number that produces a reaction something like when an NBA roster lists a short-looking player at five-foot-nine and you marvel, Really?

Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.

Phoenix New Times

