From Finding Dory to Gilmore Girls, Here are the Top Film and TV Stories of 2016
|
Coverage of Netflix's Stranger Things was among the top film and TV stories of 2016.
Courtesy of Netflix
The year 2016 is at its end, and we're looking back at the top film and television stories of the past 12 months. Here's a chronological list of the most popular entertainment articles of the year.
|
13 Hours
Courtesy of Paramount Pictures
13 Hours Trades Truth for Explosions — But It's Not Truly Political
Benghazi is a hashtag battle-cry, a call to arms that many Americans don't understand.
Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.
|
The Venture Brothers
Courtesy of Cartoon Network
The Tick Speaks: Patrick Warburton Talks Venture Brothers, Male Modeling, and the Time Family Guy Went Too Far
Patrick Warburton is that rare voice actor who looks like he sounds.
Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.
|
Universal Pictures
The Coens' Hollywood Farce Hail, Caesar! Flames Out
A kick for those who've distractedly thumbed through Kenneth Anger's Hollywood Babylon, Joel and Ethan Coen's bustling comedy Hail, Caesar! looks back to the waning days of moviedom's golden age: specifically, to 1951, when big-studio fixers were still tidying up the messes left by the talent (scrubbing now done by publicists and lawyers).
Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.
|
Broad City
Courtesy of Comedy Central
Pubes, Poops, Periods: How Broad City Takes Body Humor (and Feminism) to the Next Level
The third season of Broad City (Comedy Central) opens with a toilet-centric montage that already feels like one of the year’s TV highlights.
Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.
|
Bang Gang (A Modern Love Story)
Courtesy of Samuel Goldwyn Films
Eva Husson's Bang Gang Just Can't Even With Teen Orgies
Teenage bodies are bared but fresh insight concealed in writer/director Eva Husson’s first feature, a dopey examination of Instagram-abetted adolescent abandon.
Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.
|
Finding Dory
Courtesy of Pixar
Pixar Dives Under the Sea Again — and Into Memory Itself
Finding Nemo may have been a cartoon about a clownfish traveling across the ocean looking for his son, but it was also one of Pixar's first overt forays into the workings of the human mind.
Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.
|
The Shallows
Courtesy of Columbia Pictures
Blake Lively and The Shallows Are Well Worth the Dive
According to IMDb, Jaume Collet-Serra’s over-before-you-know-it The Shallows runs for one hour and 27 minutes — a number that produces a reaction something like when an NBA roster lists a short-looking player at five-foot-nine and you marvel, Really?
Read the full Phoenix New Times story here.
Read on for more of the year's top entertainment stories.Next Page
Get the Film & TV Newsletter
Stay up to date on the best new movies with our critics' latest reviews, interviews and trailers for the films coming to a theater near you each week.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Game of Thrones Live Concert Experience
TicketsSun., Mar. 26, 8:00pm
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!