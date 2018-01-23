Oscars: For Only Fifth Time, Woman, African-American Get Best Director Nods

The 90th Oscar nominations were just announced and Greta Gerwig got her due. She became the fifth woman ever nominated for Best Director for her work on Lady Bird. The last time a woman was nominated in the directing category was Kathryn Bigelow in 2009 for The Hurt Locker. She and the film went on to win. The other nominees (Lina Wertmuller, Seven Beauties in 1976, Jane Campion, The Piano in 1993, Sofia Coppola, Lost in Translation in 2003) all lost.

Also worthy of note: Jordan Peele became just the fifth African-American to be nominated for Best Director for Get Out. John Singleton, Boyz n the Hood, in 1991; Lee Daniels, Precious, in 2009; Steve McQueen, 12 Years a Slave, in 2013; and Barry Jenkins, Moonlight, in 2016 all lost, but the latter two films won Best Picture.

Here are the nominees in the "big eight" categories. Are you surprised by any?