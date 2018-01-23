 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Lady Bird earned Greta Gerwig nominations for directing and screenwriting.
Lady Bird earned Greta Gerwig nominations for directing and screenwriting.
Merrick Morton/Courtesy of A24

Oscars: For Only Fifth Time, Woman, African-American Get Best Director Nods

Dillon Rosenblatt | January 23, 2018 | 6:58am
AA

The 90th Oscar nominations were just announced and Greta Gerwig got her due. She became the fifth woman ever nominated for Best Director for her work on Lady Bird. The last time a woman was nominated in the directing category was Kathryn Bigelow in 2009 for The Hurt Locker. She and the film went on to win. The other nominees (Lina Wertmuller, Seven Beauties in 1976, Jane Campion, The Piano in 1993, Sofia Coppola, Lost in Translation in 2003) all lost.

Also worthy of note: Jordan Peele became just the fifth African-American to be nominated for Best Director for Get Out. John Singleton, Boyz n the Hood, in 1991; Lee Daniels, Precious, in 2009; Steve McQueen, 12 Years a Slave, in 2013; and Barry Jenkins, Moonlight, in 2016 all lost, but the latter two films won Best Picture.

Related Stories

Here are the nominees in the "big eight" categories. Are you surprised by any?

The Shape of Water led all movies with 13 nominations.
The Shape of Water led all movies with 13 nominations.
Courtesy of Fox Searchlight

Best Picture
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post

Best Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri seems like the film to beat after it took top honors at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri seems like the film to beat after it took top honors at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards.
Merrick Morton/Courtesy of Twentieth Century Fox

Best Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Thread
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Jordan Peele, Get Out

Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly's Game
Mudbound

Best Original Screenplay
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

 
Dillon Rosenblatt is social media editor at Phoenix New Times.

Popular Stories

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >