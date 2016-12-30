menu

Here Are All of Our Film Critics' Picks in 2016

To Us, She's Royalty: How Carrie Fisher Gave Leia Real Life


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here Are All of Our Film Critics' Picks in 2016

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 5:34 p.m.
By Phoenix New Times
La La LandEXPAND
La La Land
Dale Robinette
A A

It was a bad year for many things — like celebrity deaths and presidential elections — but at least it was a great year in cinema; each new month brought standout films to the screen. Here is a roundup of all of our 2016 Critics' Picks.

The Treasure
The Treasure
Adi Marineci

January

In the Shadow of Women
Rams
Sweaty Betty
The Treasure

Knight of CupsEXPAND
Knight of Cups
Melinda Sue Gordon/Broad Green Pictures

February

Related Stories

A.K.: The Making of Ran
Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong
Bad Hurt
Boom Bust Boom
Cemetery of Splendor
Colliding Dreams
Embrace of the Serpent
They Will Have to Kill Us First
A War

Everybody Wants Some!!EXPAND
Everybody Wants Some!!
Van Redin

March

City of Gold
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fireworks Wednesday
Francofonia
Krisha
The Little Prince
My Golden Days
Notfilm
Pee-Wee's Big Holiday
River of Grass
A Space Program
Too Late
Transfixed

Green RoomEXPAND
Green Room
Scott Patrick Green/Courtesy of A24

April

Above and Below
The Family Fang
Green Room
A Hologram for the King
Hockney
The Jungle Book
La-Bas
The Measure of a Man
Showman
Streit's: Matzo and the American Dream
Tale of Tales
A Touch of Zen
Wrong Move

The LobsterEXPAND
The Lobster
Despina Spyrou/Courtesy of A24

May

Band of Outsiders
Beautiful Something
Chevalier
Dheepan
Dragon Inn
Holy Hell
Kaili Blues
The Lobster
Looking for Mr. Goodbar
Love & Friendship
A Monster with a Thousand Heads
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
O.J.: Made in America
Paths of the Soul
Sunset Song
To Life
Weiner

The FitsEXPAND
The Fits
Oscilloscope Laboratories

June

Approaching the Unknown
Argentina
Cosmos
The Final Master
The Fits
Germans & Jews
My Love Don't Cross That River
Szinibad
The Thoughts That We Once Had
Tickled
Tikkun

Read on for more critics' picks.


Phoenix New Times

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >