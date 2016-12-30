Here Are All of Our Film Critics' Picks in 2016

EXPAND La La Land Dale Robinette

It was a bad year for many things — like celebrity deaths and presidential elections — but at least it was a great year in cinema; each new month brought standout films to the screen. Here is a roundup of all of our 2016 Critics' Picks.

January

In the Shadow of Women

Rams

Sweaty Betty

The Treasure

February

A.K.: The Making of Ran

Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong

Bad Hurt

Boom Bust Boom

Cemetery of Splendor

Colliding Dreams

Embrace of the Serpent

They Will Have to Kill Us First

A War

March

City of Gold

Everybody Wants Some!!

Fireworks Wednesday

Francofonia

Krisha

The Little Prince

My Golden Days

Notfilm

Pee-Wee's Big Holiday

River of Grass

A Space Program

Too Late

Transfixed

April

Above and Below

The Family Fang

Green Room

A Hologram for the King

Hockney

The Jungle Book

La-Bas

The Measure of a Man

Showman

Streit's: Matzo and the American Dream

Tale of Tales

A Touch of Zen

Wrong Move

May

Band of Outsiders

Beautiful Something

Chevalier

Dheepan

Dragon Inn

Holy Hell

Kaili Blues

The Lobster

Looking for Mr. Goodbar

Love & Friendship

A Monster with a Thousand Heads

Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising

O.J.: Made in America

Paths of the Soul

Sunset Song

To Life

Weiner

June

Approaching the Unknown

Argentina

Cosmos

The Final Master

The Fits

Germans & Jews

My Love Don't Cross That River

Szinibad

The Thoughts That We Once Had

Tickled

Tikkun

