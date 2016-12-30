Here Are All of Our Film Critics' Picks in 2016
La La Land
Dale Robinette
It was a bad year for many things — like celebrity deaths and presidential elections — but at least it was a great year in cinema; each new month brought standout films to the screen. Here is a roundup of all of our 2016 Critics' Picks.
The Treasure
Adi Marineci
January
In the Shadow of Women
Rams
Sweaty Betty
The Treasure
Knight of Cups
Melinda Sue Gordon/Broad Green Pictures
February
A.K.: The Making of Ran
Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong
Bad Hurt
Boom Bust Boom
Cemetery of Splendor
Colliding Dreams
Embrace of the Serpent
They Will Have to Kill Us First
A War
Everybody Wants Some!!
Van Redin
March
City of Gold
Everybody Wants Some!!
Fireworks Wednesday
Francofonia
Krisha
The Little Prince
My Golden Days
Notfilm
Pee-Wee's Big Holiday
River of Grass
A Space Program
Too Late
Transfixed
Green Room
Scott Patrick Green/Courtesy of A24
April
Above and Below
The Family Fang
Green Room
A Hologram for the King
Hockney
The Jungle Book
La-Bas
The Measure of a Man
Showman
Streit's: Matzo and the American Dream
Tale of Tales
A Touch of Zen
Wrong Move
The Lobster
Despina Spyrou/Courtesy of A24
May
Band of Outsiders
Beautiful Something
Chevalier
Dheepan
Dragon Inn
Holy Hell
Kaili Blues
The Lobster
Looking for Mr. Goodbar
Love & Friendship
A Monster with a Thousand Heads
Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising
O.J.: Made in America
Paths of the Soul
Sunset Song
To Life
Weiner
The Fits
Oscilloscope Laboratories
June
Approaching the Unknown
Argentina
Cosmos
The Final Master
The Fits
Germans & Jews
My Love Don't Cross That River
Szinibad
The Thoughts That We Once Had
Tickled
Tikkun
