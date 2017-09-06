Home Again Proves that Hollywood Does Know What it Has in Reese Witherspoon

EXPAND Reese unleashed. Open Road Films

Is there a more telling symptom of the sickness afflicting studio filmmaking right now than the fact that there aren't more good Reese Witherspoon comedies out there? In eras past, a hit could be built more years than not around a star like her. Sunny yet tart, she's a romantic lead with the comic chops of a scene-stealing character actor, one adept at playing just uptight enough that it's funny when her characters’ lives get upended. A tack-sharp motormouth, Witherspoon doesn't dial back her intelligence, but she still somehow always convinces us that the women she plays have learned something in their stories’ final moments. A beauty whose grin is wicked but whose smile, when it comes, is sweet as Southern tea, she's still always “relatable,” a term that industry types and political consultants use to mean that you could imagine her relating to you, dishing with you over drinks about the everyday hassles that she faces, too.

Her best work, lately, has been as producer or on the small screen, where HBO’s Big Little Lies showcased the range of her gifts — for anxious comedy, romantic melodrama and everyday ensemble chatter. Now she’s back in theaters in her first comedy since the 2015 bomb Hot Pursuit, and the news, I’m happy to report, is good: Hallie Meyers-Shyer’s cheeringly low-key debut, Home Again, offers proof that someone making movies understands what Hollywood has in Reese Witherspoon. I hope this star and this new writer-director make a habit of pairing up.

In its bright, canned look, Home Again resembles many breezy romantic comedies. Witherspoon stars as Alice, a mother who has settled in Los Angeles with her young daughters after separating from her husband. In L.A., she stumbles into a surprising hookup with an unlikely man and then must sort through her options and desires. (Should she maybe give the husband one more chance?) But beneath its commercial gloss, Home Again quickly credits its heroine with more radical options/desires than you might expect. First, her new fling is with a man at least 13 years younger than her, 27-year-old hunk/wannabe actor Harry (Pico Alexander), who has moved out west to make a movie with his brother and their best friend, a screenwriter. Meyers-Shyer wrings honest laughs from the age difference; the morning after, Alice, a maternal dynamo, washes and dries Harry’s clothes before he comes to. “You’re so maternal, Alice, that you should be a mom,” he says, not yet knowing the basics of the life of the woman whose bed he has slept in. But even after Harry meets Alice’s daughters, Home Again never for a moment suggests that it’s odd that younger men would be bewitched by her. In fact, rivalry flares among the boys. Turns out George (Jon Rudnitsky), the trio’s screenwriter, is smitten, too.