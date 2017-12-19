I, Tonya Spins Exhilarating Story of Class and Abuse in America

Craig Gillespie’s raucous Tonya Harding biopic, I, Tonya, could have been made for me. As a kid, I had aligned with Harding — she looked like the America I knew, the girls who were proudly brash but still had a hope that merit could shoot them up the class ladder, even if they knew deep down the likelihood was slim. Harding has never acted the way the country thought she should act. When she was busting out triple axels, she skated to pop and rock songs and smirked with satisfaction when she racked up the 5.9s, all while her primped and slender sister skaters acted as the humble beauty queens. Her poofy bangs and garish blue eye shadow? None of that fit in with the rich girls.

Now, Gillespie’s film isn’t all #TeamTonya or #TeamTruth — will we ever know the full, real story? Gillespie doesn’t pretend to be definitive. Instead, he spins the tragedy of Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan into a searing indictment of America’s obsession with “America” and the ways that public opinion can be irreparably warped by sensationalist news media. Those expecting camp or catfights won’t find them in Gillespie’s movie, which instead offers thoughtful and somewhat objective critiques, plus much seriously dark humor that’ll elicit a lot of uncomfortable gasps of laughter — and invites you to ponder difficult truths.

To write the script,writer/producer Steven Rogers traveled up to Oregon, where Harding still resides, and captured interviews with her and ex-husband/possible co-conspirator Jeff Gillooly, as well as family members and associates. The film unfolds as a kind of collage of these dramatized interviews with re-enactments — starring Margot Robbie and Sebastian Stan as Tonya and Jeff — that regularly smash the fourth wall and span Harding’s youth all the way up to and past … “the incident.” (That’s what everyone in the film ominously calls it.) Yes, you will see Kerrigan scream out — “Why?!” — but Gillespie’s story becomes about a different physical abuse, that of Harding’s, first at the hands of her mother LaVona Golden and then at Gillooly’s. Using Harding’s own words infuses the story with devastating honesty devoid of sentimentality. Gillespie never slides into condescending melodrama because Harding herself speaks of the violence matter-of-factly, sometimes almost humorously. That, I should add, is no cheapening of the subject — it’s how quite a few women in real life actually cope with their abuse.