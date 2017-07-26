Insecure Offers TV’s Sharpest Insights on Race but Refuses to Limit Itself to That Subject

EXPAND Yvonne Orji, Issa Rae, Amanda Seales, and Natasha Rothwell. Justina Mintz/HBO

No moment captures the elations of HBO’s Insecure better than the opening scene of the sophomore season’s second episode. The morning after sleeping with a former lover, Issa (Issa Rae) recounts her confusion about the abrupt quickie to her snappish best friend, Molly (Yvonne Orji). A corporate lawyer with the icily sexy bob to match, Molly just wants the facts: “What kind of fuck was it — a we-back-together fuck, or a fuck-you fuck?” Issa is as unsure as Harriet Tubman is steely-eyed in the daguerreotype printed on her sweatshirt. Their teasing, supportive, slightly codependent bond makes for TV’s best female friendship after Broad City’s: Rae and Orji’s relaxed chemistry practically crackles, and many of their playful exchanges demand appreciation, if not a guffaw. (Molly’s dismissal of her black female therapist: “Dr. Rhonda was always putting her shit on me, just ’cause we both got brown titties.”) Like the BFFs, the HBO comedy is woke yet lively, sexually blunt but most interested in matters of the heart.

That should be enough. Based on the first four installments of the new season, co-creator Rae and showrunner Prentice Penny haven’t made major changes to Insecure’s tone or focus. And so it remains a series I wrestle with while watching, because I want more from it while recognizing that I have no right to ask for it.

Insecure is what it is: a relatively low-stakes hangout sitcom in which the characters sometimes chat freshly and incisively about race and gender — but more often dwell on their 30-and-still-looking love lives. Season 2 seems to center on educational nonprofit coordinator Issa’s efforts to woo back Lawrence (Jay Ellis), whom she dated for five years and finally cheated on last year because she wanted a man who hadn’t spent the last 24 months unemployed and seemingly glued to the couch. Now working at a tech startup, Lawrence is torn between Issa, his rebound boo, Tasha (Dominique Perry), and the depths of caddishness he didn’t know he was capable of. Molly discovers that she’s being paid less than a white male colleague at work and vows to charm her way up the corporate ladder — no matter how much hockey-related schmoozing that entails. Are these relatable situations? Sure, sorta. Are they interesting enough to sustain attention for half an hour? Not always.