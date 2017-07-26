Jenny Slate Dazzles in Landline, a ’90s-Set Comedy About Growing Up Disappointed

EXPAND Jagged Little Pills: Jenny Slate and Abby Quinn Amazon Studios

Jenny Slate’s laughter comes out in a wild gush, as though she’s been shaken and uncorked, the sound somehow puppyishly sweet and punkishly impolite. Her characters, cheery cynics, often fail to quite match the mood of a room, so their amused eruptions can hurt feelings, stir bafflement, inspire the ol’ stinkeye from the stiffs worth laughing at. In Landline, Gillian Robespierre’s warm yet prickly comedy of sisters testing the limits of what life will allow them, Slate’s uncertain Dana shakes off her jitters about her engagement to a drab fiancé (Jay Duplass) by smoking a joint with a foxy alpha (Finn Wittrock) she used to hook up with in college.

It’s 1995, and they’re at a dead-serious drone-guitar performance in a dingy Lower Manhattan club. Almost immediately, Dana’s joyous cackles — plus her jokes and belches and thoughts about the tightness of Helen Hunt’s Mad About You pants — prove too much for the venue. She’s just relishing being herself, but she’s (hilariously) in the wrong place to do so. Much of the film asks whether this world offers a right place for women like Dana and her teenage sister, Ali (superb newcomer Abby Quinn), to be their truest selves — whether they’re always going to be too noisy, too opinionated, too open about wanting more.

The sisters’ relationship, as the film opens, is caustic and combative. In the car, heading back from a family trip to the country, Ali, a high school senior, points out a semen stain on Dana's fiancé's pants. They’re at odds but actually fighting the same battle. Both Dana and Ali are shaken by the options life seems to offer them, Manhattanites whose parents have a country house. Get a job and toss yourself into marriages? They suspect their father (John Turturro) of adultery and their mother (Edie Falco) of ignorance and passionlessness.