Jessica Williams Is Starring in a Romantic Comedy, but Sadly It’s Not Good Enough to Save 2017

The Incredible Jessica James premieres July 28 on Netflix.

Sometimes critics and filmmakers agree. We suggested, in our 2015 review of People Places Things, that writer-director James Strouse should please give more screen time to supporting actor Jessica Williams. Now, in his new rom-com for Netflix, The Incredible Jessica James, he turns the camera directly at the former Daily Show correspondent. It should be satisfying to see Williams lead as Jessica James in a light romance, her character connecting with that of costar Chris O’Dowd through ping-ponging one-liners. But Strouse drops the ball with this meandering, flat film that shows few signs that he effectively coached his actors, as they rush to recite their dialogue.

Please don’t misread me: Williams deserves to be the multidimensional lead in a rom-com. And despite the apparent lack of direction in this film, she and O’Dowd still get an occasional crackle of chemistry. Jessica asks for complete honesty on their first date, and Boone (O’Dowd) obliges. “I’m also very good at cunnilingus,” he boasts, to which the confident Jessica responds with uncharacteristic goo-goo eyes and “That’s very good to know.”