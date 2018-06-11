New Jurassic World Is Better Than the Last, Yet Still Somehow Not Good

“Change is like death,” says a character in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. “You don’t know what it looks like until you’re standing at the gates.” Leaving aside the question of whether that's accurate, let it be noted that these Jurassic movies resist both death and change: We know pretty much exactly what they’ll look like. Directed by Juan Antonio Bayona (A Monster Calls, The Orphanage), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom understandably doesn’t upset the formula. It looks and feels familiar, and in an era where studio filmmaking has increasingly become an extension of brand management, that should make a lot of people happy. But I can’t say it made me particularly happy.

Still, Fallen Kingdom isn’t quite so awful as its previous iteration, Colin Trevorrow’s doltishly written, cacophonously acted, indifferently directed, and generally unpleasant Jurassic World, which played like a ‘roided-up remake of the original Jurassic Park but with everything that made Steven Spielberg’s film fun surgically removed. There are even a couple of imaginatively staged set pieces this time around. The picture kicks off with the best of them, a storm-drenched nighttime multi-dinosaur attack on a salvage crew amid the ruins of the previous films' theme park island, lit with flashes of lightning and flickering spotlights.

After that, Fallen Kingdom sticks to the rough outline of the earlier movies, right down to the obligatory scene of someone marveling at the sight of real-life dinosaurs for the first time. Really, you’d think by this point in the Jurassic timeline that beholding a dinosaur would be like first encountering a Segway — worth a chuckle but that’s about it. (And wasn't it a plot point of Jurassic World that people weren't impressed by the thunder lizards anymore?) Anyway, a gazillionaire has a plan, and needs hero-scientist types to help him realize it.