Lady Macbeth Finds a Corseted Woman Thrillingly, Murderously Unleashed

A “feminist” film need not portray all its female characters in a positive light. Women aren’t a monolith of benevolence. Still, a film with multiple female characters who are equal parts sympathetic and sadistic, who face off against one another in a battle of wits and will, exposing some harsh truths about race, class and privilege, is something rare – something to be tightly embraced. Lady Macbeth — a chilling period piece about a woman who comes into her own savage power, directed by William Oldroyd and penned by playwright Alice Birch — is that film.

Newcomer Florence Pugh smolders as Lady Katherine, a young woman sold into a loveless and dutiful marriage with a much older man, Alexander (Paul Hilton). Our sympathies are squarely with her in the opening scene, peering out from a white lace veil, surveying the solemn men in dark suits surrounding her at the ceremony. Her eyes take in the world with curiosity and dread: What will they do to her? Perhaps knowing the answer to that, Lady Katherine surprises us with a question of her own: In what terrible ways will she deal them their fate?

Alexander is dispatched abruptly to a fire somewhere yonder for an indefinite amount of time. Really, though, this is Alexander’s shoddy and convenient excuse to disappear and avoid sleeping with his wife for months, or even forever — his reasoning is slyly revealed toward the end of the narrative. Alexander’s father, Boris (Christopher Fairbank), punishes Katherine’s insolence by leaving her in the house alone with the servants. This is the first of the fatal flaws in the thinking of these male characters: Their assumption that a woman’s biggest fear is being left to herself.