Lafosse’s After Love Lays Bare the Economics of Breaking Up

EXPAND Cedric Khan (left) and Berenice Bejo play a couple dealing with a collapsing marriage in After Love. Courtesy Distrib Films

The original French title of Belgian director Joachim Lafosse’s latest domestic drama is L’economie du couple, which translates (awkwardly) as “The Economy of the Couple.” It’s understandable that a U.S. distributor would opt instead for the rather nondescript and bland After Love — who the hell wants to see a movie with the word “economy” in the title? — but this nonetheless stands as a bit of a missed opportunity. Most films about relationships on the rocks center on things like betrayal and guilt and lust. Rare is the work that tackles one of the most common and corrosive sources of conflict among couples: financial instability.

In charting the final days of the collapsing marriage between Boris Marker (Cedric Kahn) and Marie Barrault (Berenice Bejo), Lafosse focuses on the issue of money, and uses it both as narrative engine and metaphor. Although they’ve already decided to split, Boris continues to live in the same flat as Marie and their twin daughters. He can’t afford a new place but also feels that he has an ownership stake in their apartment thanks to the renovations he’s made over the years — changes that he feels have increased its value.

As they bicker about just what, exactly, Boris is owed, aspects of their past peek through. He clearly resents Marie’s well-to-do background: On one level, he believes it justifies him writing off her wishes and complaints as the rantings of a rich girl; on another, that they’ve had so much help from her parents over the years reminds him of his own inability to provide. Early on, we see them arguing over a pair of soccer cleats that Boris has promised to buy one of their daughters. Marie keeps reminding him to get the shoes; he keeps saying he will. The day before the girl’s game, Marie, fed up with Boris’ procrastination, purchases the shoes herself, which in turn sets him off.