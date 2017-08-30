Menashe Makes Slacker Comedy out of Orthodox Life

EXPAND Menashe Lustig (left), appearing in a scene with Ruben Niborski, stars as the title character in Menashe. Courtesy of a24

On a crowded Brooklyn street, an Orthodox Jew adjusts his yarmulke, a tefillin bag under his arm. He speaks on a smartphone and practically struts. The man, as dandified as one can look in a black suit and a white shirt, is a red herring in Menashe. Several other Brooklynites, gray-haired and gray-bearded with Homburgs and gray payot, walk past Menashe Lustig, overweight and jacket-less, before he waddles into view.

In his first feature, Joshua Z. Weinstein prods righteously at the paternalism of Orthodox Jewry while working in the mode of a slacker comedy. The director plays on our indignation as his widower protagonist — Lustig, a Menashe playing a Menashe — loses custody of his son because of a literal interpretation of the Torah that prohibits single men from raising children.

The plot is an often plodding account of Menashe’s failures — as a father, a Jew, a grocery store clerk — jolted by occasional episodes that demonstrate Menashe’s character. Crucially, the critical eye Weinstein applies to fundamentalist religion endears us to his protagonist. In one scene, a teenaged girl, out of frame, cries because her rabbi will not let her parents send her to college. In the next, a pious brother-in-law criticizes Menashe for refusing to wear a jacket or a hat, and suddenly the protagonist’s schlubbiness seems like welcome rebellion.