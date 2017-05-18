Paris Can Wait Squanders Diane Lane – and Lots of Nice Dinners

EXPAND At least it looks like Diane Lane had fun filming this. Sony Pictures Classics

Where are the goddamned roles for Diane Lane? Since her career launched, with a starring role as a precocious 13-year-old American girl in Paris in 1979’s A Little Romance, Lane seems to have confounded casting directors: Is she the button-nosed embodiment of joie de vivre or the anarchist post-punk tempest of Ladies and Gentleman, the Fabulous Stains (1982)?

Confusing the matter further, not only does she do both of those things equally well; that angelic face of hers also lends itself to the rom-com, where she has racked up notable appearances in Under the Tuscan Sun (2003) and Must Love Dogs (2005). Now, because she had the temerity to age past 40, Lane is frequently relegated to the wife-mother combo in films such as Man of Steel and Trumbo. That’s why the prospect of her return to a good role in a romantic comedy from Eleanor Coppola — Paris Can Wait — sounded so promising. There are never enough middle-aged actors leading comedies.

Unfortunately, the film — about a married woman who embarks on an impromptu and unexpectedly romantic road trip with a Frenchman — is a half-baked mess. The entire narrative plays out over a series of meals. Imagine The Trip meets Lost in Translation (Coppola’s daughter Sofia's debut), but with stale dialogue and neither much romance nor comedy. If you enjoy sumptuous food photography, however, you’re in luck: Those Provençal meals get much screen time.