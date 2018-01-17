Yes, Taraji P. Henson — and the Cinematographer — Are Better Than an Iffy Proud Mary

In this review, I’m going to mimic Proud Mary’s structure by giving you no setup and speeding right into what I think are the good parts — like the mind-blowingly good cinematography. I have no idea how the studio convinced Dan Laustsen to DP this lackluster, humdrum action melodrama, but I imagine it was with the same catnip they used to lure me into the theater: Taraji P. Henson, one of our greatest actors, playing a badass assassin. Really, no further information was really made public, including that the entirety of the story would revolve around a 12-year-old boy named Danny (Jahi Di’Allo Winston), for whom Mary (Henson) develops maternal feelings, a plot line that yields no emotional resonance because it’s improperly set up from the first scene. It’s a sad day when the cinematographer carries the full burden of storytelling, but in this instance it’s also at least a wonderful opportunity to marvel at Laustsen’s work.

Laustsen is a likely Academy Awards contender for his work on Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape of Water, wherein he infuses even the dankest of scenes with a lightness and charming artificiality, as though the film were playing out on an old-timey soundstage set. Here, he employs an artful use of natural light, as though it’s always mid-afternoon on a slightly cloudy fall day. Henson’s face is often a quarter in shadow, but her eyes — her greatest tool for conveying emotion — are always dramatically lit. This makes it even more unfortunate that director Babak Najafi (London Has Fallen) doesn’t allow the camera to linger on her face for too long without dialogue. It’s as though he sees little value in the moments between words. Compare that approach with the John Wick franchise, Proud Mary’s closest cousin. Robert Alonzo’s stunt choreography feels inspired by the blunt but graceful fighting style Chad Stahelski and David Leitch developed for Keanu Reeves in the Wick films, and you’ll see how far even the occasional extra three seconds of dialogue-free reaction can enrich and deepen a sparse script. Najafi’s insistence that the narrative barrel on is at odds with Laustsen’s careful framing.