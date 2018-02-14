See Oscar-Nominated Get Out for Free on Presidents' Day

Get Out director/writer/producer Jordan Peele, in partnership with Universal Pictures, has decided to show free screenings of Get Out one day only on Monday, February 19, at select AMC Theaters.
In celebration of the anniversary of its initial release, and its four Oscar nominations; you can see the film for free at these two metro Phoenix AMC locations on a first-come, first-served basis.
AMC Ahwatukee 24
4915 East Ray Road
7 p.m.
AMC Desert Ridge 18
21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #32
7 p.m.
Each guest must present a valid ID to receive their ticket, with a limit of one free ticket for each ID presented, while supplies last.
As Peele says in the video below, Get Out is meant to be seen in the theater. So bring a friend or two and enjoy one of the best movies from 2017 for free.
This Presidents’ Day head to participating @AMCTheatres across the country for a free screening of #GetOut to celebrate the one-year anniversary. #GetOutOneYearLater Find out more here: https://t.co/PvdzHxsaj1 pic.twitter.com/Z3dsvnQzmi— Get Out (@GetOutMovie) February 14, 2018
For more information go here.
