Get Out is coming back to theaters for one day free of charge.EXPAND
Universal Pictures

See Oscar-Nominated Get Out for Free on Presidents' Day

Dillon Rosenblatt | February 14, 2018 | 3:37pm
AA

Get Out director/writer/producer Jordan Peele, in partnership with Universal Pictures, has decided to show free screenings of Get Out one day only on Monday, February 19, at select AMC Theaters.

In celebration of the anniversary of its initial release, and its four Oscar nominations; you can see the film for free at these two metro Phoenix AMC locations on a first-come, first-served basis.

AMC Ahwatukee 24
4915 East Ray Road
7 p.m.

AMC Desert Ridge 18
21001 North Tatum Boulevard, #32
7 p.m.

Each guest must present a valid ID to receive their ticket, with a limit of one free ticket for each ID presented, while supplies last.

As Peele says in the video below, Get Out is meant to be seen in the theater. So bring a friend or two and enjoy one of the best movies from 2017 for free.

For more information go here.

 
Dillon Rosenblatt is social media editor at Phoenix New Times.

