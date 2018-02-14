See Oscar-Nominated Get Out for Free on Presidents' Day

Get Out is coming back to theaters for one day free of charge.

Get Out director/writer/producer Jordan Peele, in partnership with Universal Pictures, has decided to show free screenings of Get Out one day only on Monday, February 19, at select AMC Theaters.

In celebration of the anniversary of its initial release, and its four Oscar nominations; you can see the film for free at these two metro Phoenix AMC locations on a first-come, first-served basis.

AMC Ahwatukee 24

4915 East Ray Road

7 p.m.