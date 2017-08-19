Soderbergh Returns at Last With a Breezy, Comic Real-America Heist

EXPAND Daniel Craig, in a scene with Adam Driver (left) and Channing Tatum (right), plays Joe Bang, a fast-talking, hootin’ and hollerin’ jailbird, in Steven Soderbergh's Logan Lucky. Courtesy of Fingerprint Releasing/Bleecker Street

In Steven Soderbergh’s hillbilly heist comedy Logan Lucky, the West Virginia prison where vault specialist Joe Bang (Daniel Craig) resides is pristine and peaceful. This is a high-security facility in a seemingly alternate world, a jail without racial tensions where the prisoners feast on edible food. While only a small part of this caper takes place in the prison, this setting is indicative of a tone Soderbergh excels at in his studio comedies; on the surface, these stories are unencumbered by deeper sociopolitical struggles. In a word: Fun!

In the first scenes, Soderbergh paints Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum), a football star turned down-on-his-luck dad, as a quintessential good ol’ boy who gets fired from his excavation job at a NASCAR track because of his limp. It might’ve been easy for a filmmaker to exploit that setup for sympathy, showing us how unbearably difficult life is for this blue-collar guy in poverty-stricken America. Instead, Soderbergh’s hero immediately takes action and hatches a 10-step plan for breaking into the track’s underground cash vault. This plan is also scrawled on a note that Jimmy’s bro and trailer roommate Clyde (Adam Driver) discovers — “I see you’ve got a robbery to-do list on the refrigerator.”

From there, the plot gets twisty, as the bros hire Joe and his bros — dolts Sam (Brian Gleeson) and Fish (Jack Quaid) Bang — to break out Joe and cleverly take the track for all its cash. The film’s worth a watch just to figure out how they’re going to crack all that security, and also for the fascinating trivia tidbits about the raceway. (People apparently live in condos built above the stands!) This is a thorough study of a world little known to city slickers. There’s a lot to explain here, with regard to the setting and the mechanics of the caper, but Soderbergh rarely gets bogged down in details and only spells out what he has to. It’s a relief to watch a commercial movie from a director who trusts you to figure out plot points along the way.