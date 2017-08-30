Spielberg’s Close Encounters Returns in All its Confounding Glory

EXPAND In Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Richard Dreyfuss plays Roy Neary, an irresponsible dad who wants to become king of his own mountain. Sony Pictures

In one sense, Steven Spielberg’s 1977 UFO bliss-out, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, is reprehensible. It is, after all, the story of a daydreamer dad (Richard Dreyfuss) who leaves his family for worlds unknown as he continually trades in one slender, luminous life companion for another: Teri Garr for Melinda Dillon for the glowing sprites disgorged from the grandest spaceship in cinema history. In another sense, that narrative proves deeply revealing of the film’s creator and its era. The leave-it-all-behind ethos of Close Encounters extends beyond the go-nowhere clutter and clamor of the downwardly mobile suburban life of Dreyfuss’ Roy Neary. Here was Spielberg the wunderkind, at the tail end of the decade of personal Hollywood filmmaking, dramatizing the desire to vault from American malaise and right into fantasy. He wished upon a star, and the movies followed. But don’t let the dreck that arrived in Close Encounters’ wake blind you to its wonder and honesty.

Spielberg himself has expressed regret about Neary’s trajectory, calling Close Encounters (now enjoying a 40th anniversary re-release) “a young man’s picture” and insisting he could never make it that way today. The Spielberg he grew up to be — the responsible dad and global citizen — knows better than to depict as heroic the abandonment of paternal responsibility. Not that he could get away with it. Today, the rules for crowd-pleasing filmmaking have been codified. In a Close Encounters reboot, producers would insist that Dreyfuss’ Neary have some less mystic motivation to hunt down the aliens who have been beaming the silhouette of Devil’s Tower into his head. Rather than leaving his kids behind, he’d be rescuing them from the UFO. Or he’d have lost his family before the story even started, like Tom Cruise’s character in Spielberg’s Minority Report — as a Cruise hero dashes through an adventure, have you ever believed that he would prefer domestic tranquility?

Either approach would prove more palatable than what Spielberg the Younger went with, but also less truthful. Part of the fantasy in most adventure stories is a liberation from a family unit; adventure stories often disguise this by centering their quests on the restoration of that family unit. Close Encounters doesn’t bother. It could have been titled Dad’s Wild Weekend: In its worst moment, our hero smooches the single mother played by Dillon, less than an hour of screen time after Garr and the kids have packed into the station wagon and screeched out of the movie. Rather than work to win back the family that his mania chases away, Neary destroys their home in the name of his obsession, erecting a mountain in his living room.