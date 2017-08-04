The Al Gore Sequel is More a Tragedy Than an Inconvenience

EXPAND In his follow-up to An Inconvenient Truth, a down-to-earth Al Gore isn't tacky enough to run a victory lap during An Inconvenient Sequel. Jensen Walker/Paramount Pictures

It’s hard to imagine a less promising film title than An Inconvenient Sequel. Maybe Another Imposition Upon Your Time? It’s clear, in the opening minutes, as we watch him shake off the slights and smears of his critics, that Al Gore is too savvily upbeat a technocrat to give the follow-up to An Inconvenient Truth the name he’d prefer, one Rush Limbaugh slapped on a bestseller the year after Gore became vice president: See, I Told You So. With its thorough and horrifying slide show, and his clear passion for his subject, An Inconvenient Truth persuasively cast Gore as truth-teller and doomsayer, the person in the coal mine who points out that those crunching sounds when you walk are the corpses of canaries.

Now, in 2017, the truths he told are self-evident, at least to everyone who doesn’t stand to profit from ignoring them. His new role is a return to one of his oldest, the New Democrat guise he and Bill Clinton ran on in 1992: He’s the pragmatic fixer bringing government and industry together to face — and profit from — problems neither is likely to face on its own.

Since it’s the planet that’s dying, Gore’s not tacky enough to run a victory lap. But when he springs on us, in the new film, a slide reminding us that 15 of the 16 hottest years on record have come this millennium, how can he not look a little smug? Today, it’s not his claims about rising temperatures that seem outrageous – it’s the insistence of politicians and petro-funded think tanks that the issue remains unsettled.