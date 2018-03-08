Helen Mirren, Donald Sutherland Chuck Their Meds and Hit the Road in The Leisure Seeker

Yes, if you were to jot down a list of things you expect to happen in The Leisure Seeker – a comic drama in which a married couple facing their last days embark on a Massachusetts-to-Key West Winnebago road trip — you would almost certainly get a lot right. There are winning vistas, some silliness with a motorcycle, a showdown with some rando thugs, a run-in with the cops. Yes, the couple loses and finds each other, and the journey they’re on turns out to be more than merely geographical. But for all its occasional familiarity, this first English-language feature from Italian director Paolo Virzi (Human Capital, Like Crazy) is at times moving in its sincerity, thanks to stellar casting and the director’s clear-eyed perspective on aging and dementia, even when the story skirts toward sensationalism.

Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland play the couple, a duo who go together like matching furniture, their moods and habits perfectly shaped by each other’s. Even their ailments are complementary, one suffering in body and the other in mind: Mirren’s character, Ella, is facing cancer, while Sutherland’s, John, is losing his memory and his certainty about who he’s speaking to and what year it is.