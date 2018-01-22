Movie Filmed in Arizona Leads Razzie Nominations With Nine

The Golden Raspberry Awards, or "The Razzies" as they are commonly known, announced its list of nominations for the worst movies of the year.
Transformers: The Last Knight, which was partially filmed in Peoria and at Luke Air Force Base, leads the pack with nine nominations, including Worst Picture, and Worst Actor for Mark Wahlberg, who pulled double duty for this and Daddy's Home 2.
Wahlberg recently made headlines for making significantly more money than co-star Michelle Williams during reshoots of All the Money in the World, and eventually donated it all to Time's Up after a public outcry.
The fifth Transformers film (though it feels like 17 at this point) was also nominated for Worst Director (Michael Bay), Worst Screen Combo (Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions), Worst Screenplay, Worst Remake, Ripoff, or Sequel, Worst Supporting Actress (Laura Haddock), and two for Worst Supporting Actor (Josh Duhamel and Anthony Hopkins).
