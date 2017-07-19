EXPAND Squad goals. STX Entertainment

It must be nice being Luc Besson, stuck at the age of 14 for the past 44 years. Back when I was that age, in the late 1980s, Besson was among my favorite working filmmakers. I adored the earnest wonder of the deep-sea worlds of The Big Blue (1988) and Atlantis (1991), and the stylishly submerged, subterranean universe of Subway (1985), and also the childlike imagination he brought to genre fare such as La Femme Nikita (1989), The Professional (1994) and The Fifth Element (1997).

With the notable exception of his 2014 sci-fi action flick, Lucy, Besson’s later career hasn’t had quite the same glow about it, even as the central dynamic in his work has remained true. Grown-up things like character and complexity continue to elude this director. Other filmmakers might dwell on “What happens next?” and “What does it all mean?” Besson, more than just about anyone else, answers the child’s eternal question: “What’s it like?”

This phenomenon pretty much defines Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, a film of overwhelming vision and silliness that Besson has apparently been wanting to make since he was 10 — actually, literally 10 — and first discovered Pierre Christin and Jean-Claude Mézières’ groundbreaking French comics Valerian and Laureline. I’m not versed in the source material, so I can’t speak to the movie’s fidelity, but something tells me Besson has made it very much his own. Few other directors could show you how it feels to be a purple-gray alien waking up beside a beach on the far side of the universe, to stretch in the morning light of a strange planet’s many suns and wash your face in a bowl of space pearls. He connects on that level rather than through storytelling: When those aliens are soon engulfed in cataclysm, we still don’t know much about them, but we miss the otherworldly serenity of that beach, with its giant seashells dotting neon-blue waters, and the druggy coolness of those pearls. We mourn the cornea-caressing beauty of what Besson has just shown us and then snatched away.